SWANTON - Matt Luneau is back stateside after two stints of coaching in Latvia with his wife Ilze. And I bet you have the same question about that journey as I do.
Q&A with Matt Luneau
How did you end up coaching basketball in Latvia? "It began two years ago; I was returning to Clinton Community College to coach their men's basketball team, but we weren't sure if there would be a season because of COVID. Ilze reached out to some people in Latvia to see if anyone needed a coach. A team came open, so we booked our flights. After a month of basketball, COVID hit, the season was canceled, and we decided to return to Vermont."
What were some of the biggest differences in coaching Latvia? "The language barrier was the largest difference. There were a couple of rules for substituting and timeouts, but overall, it's very much like Vermont in terms of climate and population."
Can you tell us about your first Latvian team? "It was the first time the town had a team in 25 years. I went in preparing to be positive and knowing I'd prepare for a team that hadn't been a team. After a day or two, I knew we were lacking fundamentals, but I thought they were fast and could be solid defensively. I knew they were coachable.
"We had three players that shot over 40 percent and one over 50, so we were lacking offensively. I saw how much the lack of fundamentals could hurt players. You always know it, but when you see it glaringly, you see why it's so important."
A second opportunity opened in Latvia in 2021, with a women's pro team that would play regardless of COVID closures. In October 2021, the Luneau's returned to the States to be with family after a tragedy affected the Missisquoi Valley Union community.
What was it like to be without a team this winter? "It was the first time not coaching in a long time, and I've had to deal with having a positive attitude. I've been focusing on health, family, and my job teaching the greatest kids in the world at Swanton Central; I also have a faithful God. I try to dance every day."
Luneau is no stranger to hard times. An accident caused him to have a massive stroke in 2014, and classically, he fought his way back to health to coach the Enosburg boys' basketball team in the fall.
How does the power of a positive attitude impact your life? "Sometimes, people are dealt a tough hand, and we have issues that shake us. But, in most of life, we can choose a positive attitude--we can assess--make sure our overall attitude is good in life. Coaching transfers to life; I don't think I'm the only one who feels that way. I believe we can choose to live a better way."
Coaching has been a passion of Luneau's throughout his adult life. After playing basketball at Johnson State College, Luneau assisted at Johnson State and was the head coach of the Richford boys varsity basketball team. He also coached at Missisquoi Valley Union and coached Enosburg to the first boys’ basketball title in school history in 2017.
On a larger scale, Luneau assisted at the College of St. Rose, ranked No. 1 in the country. He later assisted at Sienna, where he met Kieth Cieplicki. From Sienna, he went on to coach with Cieplicki at the University of Vermont and later at Syracuse.
All this coaching has taught Luneau a few things, and he's had a winter to think them over.
What have you taken away from the last five years of coaching basketball and physical training? "I've had a major shift in my coaching and physical training philosophy, and I've developed five rules that are non-negotiables."
How did you utilize the five rules in Latvia? “I had a player at the beginning of the year--one of my three best offensive players. One day in practice, I heard an attitude, and she wasn't playing well, either. The next day in practice, I asked about attitude. I messaged her later and told her she needed to choose a better attitude, or we wouldn't need her on the team. I never saw her again. She chose the other way.”
What helped you develop these concepts? “I really saw the effectiveness of contesting shots while I was coaching in Enosburg. Coaching at Clinton Community, I learned about attitude. I had a point guard who was very disrespectful to me. As he was leaving for Christmas break, I told him I didn't want him to come back with that attitude. I wasn't expecting him to try to return, but he did. The second semester, I noticed this kid's fantastic attitude, and he was playing tremendous basketball. After having a losing record in the first semester, we started out 4-0 in the second semester. The season turned around, and we earned the most wins the team had in eight years and the second-most wins in 20 years. The power of the mind and body is amazing, and it starts with a decision and the commitment to a better attitude. A changed attitude changes productivity."
How have you brought this into your training? “I got into running at the beginning of COVID. It became an obsession to run my fastest mile. One day, I was running on the rail trail, trying to push myself to move faster; I reached an intersection and thought I could outrun a car at a crossing. Unfortunately, it was poor judgment, and I had to sprint. I ran as fast as I've ever run. I learned that even when trying to push ourselves, we can always give more. I've added that to my coaching approach."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.