BFA-St. Albans senior Matt Gonyeau threw two scoreless innings in the 2022 Twin State Baseball Classic between Vermont and New Hampshire on June 25. Vermont won the first game 9-7 and the second 19-4. The sweep was the second in six classics since the games were renewed in 2015.
In the two games, all 18 players for Vermont reached base at least once, with 13 different players having at least one hit.
The games returned to action after a two-year absence. Vermont’s team is from all four divisions (64 schools) and the team from the higher-populated Granite State is made up from its Division’s 2, 3 and 4.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association extended thanks to host Norwich University, especially head baseball coach Frank Pecora and his staff, and director of athletics Ed Hockenbury. While at Northfield High, Pecora was a Vermont Twin State coach several times and Hockenbury as a senior at Northfield, played in the classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.