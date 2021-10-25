Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax siblings Matt and Emma Spiller grew up playing the game of soccer. They're both playing varsity this fall; it's Matt's final year and Emma's first.
Q&A with Matt and Emma Spiller
Emma Spiller
What do you see as one of Matt's best qualities on the field? Matt's a standout player who could be selfish with the ball, but he is very selfless and looks out for other players.
What have you learned from watching Matt play? Matt always goes in with confidence, and it makes such a difference.
If you could copy one move of Matt's, what would it be? In the past, it's been keeping my head up. I've watched his games, and seeing him play with his head up so he can see the field makes a big difference.
What have you enjoyed about playing varsity at the same time as Matt? It's been pretty cool to ride to practices together; we talk about games and how they went, and we watch each other's games, which is fun.
What do you love about the game of soccer? I love the creativity of the game; nothing's the same, and you never know what to expect. It's also fun to play with a team that has a good bond together.
What do you enjoy about playing for coach Jojo Lynch? It helps if you and your coach have a good connection. If they understand how you are as a person and a player, you can learn and grow in both areas.
Matt Spiller
What do you see as one of Emma's best qualities on the field? Emma always plays bigger than she is. She was a goalie in club soccer, and she's never backed down to the bigger kids. It's awesome to watch her show these bigger kids that size doesn't matter.
What have you learned from watching Emma play? I've noticed that if I'm struggling with confidence, I can take my own words to my own game as I express things to her about confidence.
If you could copy one move Emma has, what would it be? We have the same playing style, and we're often doing the same move when we play the same position.
What do you love about the creativity of soccer? No game will ever repeat itself. Creativity, vision, and experience can win games; leadership and creativity set teams apart and could be the difference between one goal and five goals. You can always learn something new.
What's it been like playing a varsity year together? There's a little competition on who's done what. It pushes us to get better and prove each other wrong. Seeing what the other person is accomplishing and taking it off the field and growing as siblings and players is awesome.
What do you love about the game of soccer? I'm a super competitive person, and I love watching myself progress and seeing the hard work pay off. I love the competition aspect of never knowing what's going to happen. That drives me to be the best player I can be every game.
What you've enjoyed about your experience playing for BFA Fairfax? It's an awesome community and experience every time, whether you win or lose. And when a coach fits a team, as Jake Hubbard does, it makes the season so much better and more fun. When a coach matches the energy and personality of the team, it's awesome.
