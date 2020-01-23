HIGHGATE — Hunter Mason had a big night with three goals and two assists as he led the Thunderbirds to a 6-3 victory over St. Johnsbury Wednesday night in Highgate.
A major penalty was a huge factor in the Thunderbirds loss to Harwood on Saturday; it was the spark that got MVU going in this game.
After the Hilltoppers took a 1-0 lead late in the first period, a major kneeing penalty put them a man short for five minutes.
The first MVU powerplay goal happened with a minute left and should have had four assists as all the Thunderbirds touched it.
The puck came back to Mason on the right point, and he quickly fed Kyle Gilbert, who one-timed a high shot on goalie Garrett Rice.
The puck dropped, and an uncovered Jake Benjamin picked up the loose change to score and tie the game.
The second period was a dream for MVU and a nightmare for St. Johnsbury. The Thunderbirds tacked on five goals, and the Hilltoppers forgot how to stop players going to their net and how to win faceoffs.
The second MVU goal on the major came directly off a faceoff. Corbin Schreindorfer, who was involved all game, got the puck back to Benjamin, and he fired a low shot off Rice’s pads onto the stick of Owen Kane, who scored to give MVU a 2-1 lead.
The rest of the period was all Mason as he racked up three goals and an assist.
The first one saw Cadden Lapan hold in on the point and pass to the corner to Mason. The junior walked in and put a crossbar down shot. That was a common theme as Mason scored a powerplay goal assisted by Benjamin.
After losing three key players on last year’s powerplay unit, the Thunderbirds have filled their roles quite nicely as it has been very effective.
“We’re deep and had several sophomores playing with these guys last year,” commented coach Chris Hatin.
“Kyle (Gilbert) and Hunter had experience, and the other guys have fit right in.”
Mason added, “We’re keeping the powerplay simple, getting the puck off our tape a little bit quicker, and it seems to be working.”
The Thunderbirds made it 5-1 when Jackson Porter lugged the mail down the boards then cut to the middle where no Hilltoppers were this period and scored off assists from Gilbert and Mason.
After a St. Jay tally, Mason completed his hat trick off a faceoff. Twice Porter drew the puck back to Mason, and his shots to the top corners were deflected out of play by Rice.
The third time was the charm; instead of shooting, Mason stepped around the centers and skated in closer where he buried the shot for the 6-2 lead.
“I changed it up a little, threw him a curveball, and it worked,” shrugged Mason.
Garrett Fregeau replaced PJ Bouchard in net for the third period to give the freshman some work. And he got some, as MVU took a major and a minor to put MVU down two men for a full two minutes.
Hatin called on Gilbert and Charlie Gates with Steven King up front to eliminate the threat. They did the job, but St. Jay did score late in the major for the final of 6-3.
Hatin was happy with the performance and talked about his young goaltender.
“We’re trying to find him some ice time, and get him some experience,” explained Hatin. “PJ is our #1 guy, but Garrett is so energetic in practice, and you never know what can happen.”
With half of the season done, Hatin and Mason spoke about what they have to do to get to Gutterson.
“We have to get shots,” explained Hatin. “But more than that, we have to have the guys in front spinning off their checks to get those second chances. Getting to areas where we can finish.”
“We have defensive breakdowns,” added Mason, “and if we can eliminate some of those, we’ll be in the championship game.”