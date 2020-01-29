HIGHGATE — MVU took on the U32 on Wednesday evening, and once again, Hunter Mason showed his scoring prowess. Mason scored four of MVU’s seven goals against the Raiders, the Thunderbirds earning a 7-0 shutout.
Steven King scored the first goal for the T-birds on a slap shot from the point, assisted by Jake Benjamin 9:02 first period.
Keegan Zier nabbed an unassisted goal at 9:56, giving the Thunderbirds a 2-0 lead.
Hunter Mason swept in with less than 20 seconds, scoring an unassisted goal and sending the Thunderbirds into the second with a 3-0 lead.
The Thunderbirds tallied four goals in the third to cap off the winning evening.
“This was a great game from sophomore Keegan Zier,” said MVU coach Christ Hattin. “He played with a lot of intensity and confidence. We are excited to see what the future hold for Zier.”
Hunter Mason lead the team with a four goals, Keegan Zier had two goals and one assist, Steven King one goal and one assist, Jake Benjamin, Alex Audet, and Harley Vorse all had one goal.
Garrett Fregeau had 13 saves for his first varsity shut out.
Henry Lumbra of U32 had 22 saves.
The Thunderbirds take on Hartford on Wednesday, February 5th at 8 pm.