NORTHFIELD — It was all Thunderbirds in Northfield on Wednesday night, as MVU walked away with a 6-0 victory.
Hunter Mason led the Thunderbirds with three goals and one assist. Mason netted his first goal in the first period with 1:35, assisted by Jake Benjamin and Charlie Gates.
Early in the second period, Steven King started things off with on assists from Mason on Kyle Gilbert.
Just six minutes later, Mason notched another goal, unassisted, bringing the T-bird tally to 3-0.
Mason wasn’t finished scoring; he tacked on another for a hat trick, at 10:28 on an assist from Corbin Schreindorfer.
Jackson Porter found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds early in the third, unassisted. Shortly after, Keegan Zeir, on an assist from Mason Lemnah, scored the final goal of the night.
PJ Bouchard had 15 saves for the Thunderbirds. Northfield’s goalie had 41.
The Thunderbirds face Harwood on January 15 at 8 p.m.