ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity soccer team hosted the Hazen Wildcats on Tuesday evening in their first game of the 2020 season.
The Hornets dominated the time of possession in both halves, breaking the game open in the second half and earning a 4-1 victory.
After numerous unsuccessful attempts by the Hornets' offense, senior, Sophie Burns, put the Hornets on the board with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.
Hazen answered within the first minute of the second half, but that burst of offense was the last the Wildcats would muster.
Three minutes after Hazen tied the game, Gabby Chase netted her first varsity goal and giving the Hornets the lead.
The combination of Burns and Erin Diette, who teamed up on the first goal, connected again for the afternoon's third goal, 24 minutes into the second half.
The final Hornet goal was scored by Lexus Conger, who slid the ball past the hardworking Hazen goalie to give the Hornets a three-goal lead with seven minutes remaining in the game.
"We managed to control most of the game, and we had a lot of shots on goal, but their goalie made some really good saves," said Hornet head coach Rodney Burns.
"We came out a little flat in the first half, but once we learned how to spread it out and moved the ball, things tended to go a little better."
Burns, who took the reigns of the team this fall, has enjoyed working with the team.
"This is a great group of girls; they're a lot of fun, and they want to learn."
Chase, who will be dividing time between JV and varsity, was all smiles after the game (behind her mask, of course.)
"It really felt good to score that goal, and finally break through!" said Chase.