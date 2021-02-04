Mashtare secures win at Hard'ack Classic Nordic Race

ST. ALBANS - Nordic teams from seven area schools traveled to Hard'ack for a Classic race on Wednesday. St. Albans' Big Three, Ethan Mashtare, Jacob Tremblay, and Calvin Storms earned the first, third, and fifth spot overall, respectively. Lydia Hodgeman led the BFA girls' varsity team with a fourth-place finish overall.
Brendan Quinn and Dylan Kissinger finished in the top ten for BFA Fairfax, while Charlotte Wood (26) and Abby Sweet (28) finished first for the BFA Fairfax girls' varsity team.
"I'm so glad we are able to race; it would be a long season without it. I'm really thankful we're out here, and I hope basketball gets to play soon," said Sweet.