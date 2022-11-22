Congratulations to Mark Howrigan of Hamilton College and a graduate of BFA-St. Albans, on his selection to the 2022 New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Football All-Conference Team. Howrigan was named to the Second Team Offense for his outstanding season at tight end.
According to the Hamilton College website, Howrigan started all nine games and finished with 43 catches for 452 yards and one touchdown. He was seventh in the conference in receptions per game and 14th in yards receiving per game. He was also named the NESCAC Special Teams Player of the Week on September 26 after a 24-10 win against Amherst College.
