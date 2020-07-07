ST. ALABNS/SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Champlain Mariner’s kicked off their delayed summer baseball season this weekend with power at the plate and skill on the mound.
This year, six Franklin County players are on the Mariners roster, including Mike Roy, Colby Brouilette, Skyler Bushey, Cam Bushey, Ben Rabidoux, and Dylan Newton.
Brouillette and Roy, who each had their college seasons cut short by COVID-19 cancellations, joined the team for the first time.
On Friday, July 3rd, the Mariners (Champlain Valley Baseball League) took on the 4th Ward A’s, a non-league team, earning a 13-0 victory.
“We used a patient approach at the plate walking 12 times. Every player on the Mariners scored in the opener,” said Newton.
Andrew Cootware led the way going 2-3. Skyler Bushey, Cootware, Liam Reiner, and Ben Rabidoux each had a double.
Mav King was dominant on the mound going 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, striking out 8, walking 1, and hitting 1 batter.
The Mariners were back in action on Sunday, overtaking the Queen City Bulldogs 7-1 in the first game of the doubleheader.
Zac Poland was masterful on the mound going 6 innings, striking out 11, walking 1, and allowing 1 hit, 0 runs.
Mike Roy paced the mariners with 2 hits and 4 rbi. Nicky Elderton also added 2 doubles for the Mariners.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Mariners tallied 23 while the Queen City Bulldogs mustered 4.
The Mariners score their third-most runs in the team’s history. Nicky Elderton led the Mariners with 4 hits (1 double, 3 RBI). Reece Tanguay reached safely in all 5 plate appearances (3 hits, 1 walk, 1 hit by pitch) and scored 5 times. Colby Brouilette, Skyler Bushey, Zac Poland, Matt Roy, and Mike Roy added 2 hits a piece.
Mike Roy got the win on the mound going 2 innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, and striking out 3. Cam Bushey relieved Mike and went 2 innings of hitless ball and struck out 3.
Anyone interested in taking in some quality baseball with local athletes can catch the Mariners this week in South Burlington.
The Mariners host the South Burlington Black Sox at Dorset Park at 6 PM on July 7th.
On July 8th, they take on the South Burlington Expos Dorset Park at 6 PM.
Sunday, July 12th the Mariners host the South Burlington Expos at Rice Memorial High School for a doubleheader at 11 AM.
For more pictures, information, and stats on this year’s Mariners team follow @champlainmariners on Instagram, Champlain Mariners on Facebook, or www.leaguelineup.com/gmbl