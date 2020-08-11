BURLINGTON — The Champlain Mariners defeated the Burlington Brewers, 7-4, in a highly anticipated matchup between the Green Mountain Baseball League’s top two teams. The number one seed was on the line between these two teams.
The Mariners relied on their two crafty left-handed pitchers, Zac Poland and Cam Bushey, to quiet the Brewers’ bats. Poland started the game and left after the third inning with bicep tightness.
Cam Bushey entered the game in the 4th and earned his third victory of the summer. Cam went 4 innings allowing 4 hits, 1 run (1 earned), and walking 1 for the victory.
With the score knotted at 3-3 in the 4th, Liam Reiner (St. Lawrence University) came to the plate with two on and ripped a double down the left-field line to plate two Mariners and secure the lead.
Reece Tanguay (triple), Davis Mikell, and Liam Reiner (double) each had two hits for the Mariners who earned their 11th victory of the summer.
In game two, Burlington Brewers overtook the Mariners 10-7. The Brewers used a seven-run, 5th inning and held off a late Mariners rally to hold on to one seed with one regular-season week.
It was a battle of former Castleton University teammates on the mound. The Mariners sent Davis Mikell to the mound, and the Brewers sent Cam Goulet to the hill.
The Mariners got off to a quick 1-0 start on a Reece Tanguay single followed by a Skyler Bushey triple.
Both pitchers were locked in and dealing until the 4th when the Brewers pushed across three; in the 5th inning, the Brewers hit around the lineup and scored seven times to go up 10-1, ending Mikell’s day on the mound.
Cam Goulet continued to deal until the 6th when he started to show fatigue, walked a few Mariners batters, who pushed across two runs.
Dylan Newton pitched in relief of Mikel and was able to contain the Brewers for 2 innings. In the 7th, the Mariners offense came to life.
Dylan Bailey (Castleton University) came to the mound for the Brewers, and the Mariners were able to put together quality at-bats and string together some walks and hits to force him out of the game.
Dylan Bailey’s brother, Jake (Castleton University), came into pitch with the bases loaded, 2 outs, and the score at 10-7. Andrew Cootware was at the plate for the Mariners and ripped one down the third-base line.
An incredible snag by the Brewers’ third baseman allowed him to walk and tag third base for the victory.
Nicky Elderton led the Mariners at the plate with 3 hits (2 RBI). Skyler Bushey added 2 triples and 3 runs to help the Mariners offensively.
Mikell took his first loss on the mound going 5 innings, allowing 9 hits, 10 runs (9 earned), walking 5 and striking out 7.
The Mariners currently sit in second place in the GMBL at 11-5 (8-4 GMBL.) The Mariners have the potential to drop to third place, depending on the South Burlington Black Sox and Queen City Bulldogs series.
The Mariners have a make-up game with the South Burlington Expos on Wednesday evening at Dorset Park at 6 pm, before taking on the South Burlington Black Sox Sunday in another important matchup in the last regular-season games prior to the single-elimination tournament.