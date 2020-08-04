BURLINGTON — The Champlain Mariners won their fourth straight game, going 3-0 on the week.
The Mariners topped the Bases Loaded Bulldogs 8-1 at Burlington High School on Monday, July 27th in some non-league action.
The Bulldogs got out to a 1-0 lead in the third when their number 10 batter stroked a double and came around to score on two consecutive passed balls, but the Mariners put together a 7 run 5th inning to put away the Bulldogs.
In the 5th Zac Poland (who also coaches a U14 Bases Loaded Bulldogs team) and Cam Bushey smacked back to back singles. A fly out got the first out of the inning, before Tyler Wells (University of New Haven), making his Mariners debut, hit a bomb to right field over the players head and down by the football bleachers. Wells was able to leg out a triple and give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.
The next batter who is currently 14 years old and a player for Poland’s U14 Bulldogs team, Will Gumbrell, stroked a single to left to score Wells and put the Mariners up 3-1.
Reece Tanguay followed with a single, followed by a double from Skyler Bushey, which cleared the bases. Davis Mikell then walked, and Andrew Cootware brought home Bushey on a RBI single.
A flyout by the next batter brought Poland back up, and he continued his hot-hitting with an RBI single to increase the Mariners’ lead to 7-1.
In the 7th, Cam Bushey made sure the lead was secure by driving home Zac Poland on a mammoth triple to right center.
Cam Bushey got the win on the mound tossing 2 shutout innings in the 5th and 6th.
On Sunday, August 2nd, the Mariners used the long ball to sweep the Queen City Bulldogs 9-0 and 21-5.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Mariners came up big in the first inning, scoring five times to put away the Bulldogs.
Dylan Newton hit a 3-run home run in the first, and Davis Mikell hit a 2-run home run in the third. Deagan Poland, Reece Tanguay (triple), Mikell, and Zac Poland (double) each had two hits for the Mariners.
Poland earned the victory on the mound going 5 strong innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk, and striking out 7 for his second win of the summer.
In Game two the Mariners erupted for 7 home runs on the way to a 21-5 victory. The Mariners stroked three home runs in the 7th and scored 11 times to seal the victory.
The Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on back to back solo home runs by Dylan Newton and Andrew Cootware.
The Bulldogs followed with a 2-run home run of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, but that was as close as it would be the rest of the afternoon.
Newton led the attack going 3-3 with two home runs and two walks. Nicky Elderton (two home runs) and Deagan Poland (double), had 3 hits on the afternoon as well.
Davis Mikell, Skyler Bushey (league-leading 6th home run), and Andrew Cootware also hit home runs for the Mariners 10-4 (7-3 GMBL).
Cam Bushey earned his second win on the mound going 5 innings, giving up 4 hits, 2 runs (2 earned), walking 4, and striking out 6.
The Mariners have a marquee doubleheader on Sunday, August 9th at Callahan Park in Burlington against the Burlington Brewers in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
The Brewers are currently in first place at 11-2, and the Mariners are in second at 7-3 (GMBL). For more up to date stats, schedules, and box scores, please check out www.greenmountainleague.com, Champlain Mariners on Facebook, or @champlainmariners on Instagram.