PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Mariners traveled to New York to take on the Plattsburgh Falcons over the weekend, earning an 8-2 win over the hosting team in the first game of the weekend.
Colby Brouillette dealt six innings for the Mariners for his first victory of the summer. Brouillette allowed 4 hits, 1 run (0 earned), walked 3 and struck out 8.
The Mariners continued to ride the hot bat of Nicky Elderton on route to the victory. Elderton had 3 hits and was a triple shy of the cycle. He contributed 2 RBI. Skyler Bushey hit his third home run of the summer, and Brouillette added 2 hits (1 double) to hold off the Falcons.
In a Mariners vs. Mariners nightcap the hometown Clinton County Mariners hit a walk off home run to beat Champlain in the bottom of the 7th, 6-5.
The Champlain Mariners continued their display of home run power with Matt Roy (solo) and Colby Brouillette (2-Run HR), adding a pair in the nightcap. Matt Roy also added a triple. Nicky Elderton (double) and Skyler Bushey (1 RBI) added 2 hits as well.
Clinton County hung around all afternoon and would only send one batter in the 7th inning to the plate. Zach Miner, who was celebrating his birthday Saturday, gave the home crowd and team a gift, blasting a walk off home run for the win.
Cam Bushey took the loss for the Mariners pitching the final 3 innings of the contest, allowing 5 hits, 4 runs (4 earned), walking 2, and striking out 1.
The Mariners are now 6-2 on the summer (4-1 in GMBL). They get back to action Wednesday night at Essex High School in a rematch of last year’s thrilling championship series with the Burlington Brewers. First pitch is slated for 6 PM.
The Mariners also play the South Burlington Black Sox on Sunday at Dorset Park with the first pitch slated for 11 am.