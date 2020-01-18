ST. ALBANS — Maren McGinn and the Comet basketball team have been hard to beat this season.
McGinn had an excellent performance in last week’s games against Colchester and Burlington High School.
McGinn tallied 19 points and 15 rebounds against BHS. Against Colchester, she once against scored in double digits and had seven rebounds.
“Maren’s game against BHS was incredible,” said Comet coach Paul LaFountain. “Defensively, Maren is always in the right spot; she does all the little things.”
Offensively, McGinn has been able to get points in the paint and score from the perimeter.
In the game against BHS, she had a healthy mix of layups and jump shots, including a three-pointer that she drained with a defender in her face.
McGinn’s performance on the court last week, and throughout this season, is no surprise to LaFountain.
“Maren is consistently playing as hard as she possibly can, and she’s pushing herself as hard as she can in practice.
“Her leadership is off the charts; she’s our rock,” said LaFountain. “She’s a great captain, she holds the team accountable, and she’s a calming influence on the team.”
McGinn’s leadership was visible and tangible in the game against BHS.
“When things weren’t going well at the beginning of the game, Maren made the first baskets,” said LaFountain. “She never got distracted from the game plan.”
LaFountain noted that McGinn is versatile in her contributions to the team.
“She’s always willing to set the screen or be the shooter. She’s willing to do whatever we ask,” said LaFountain. “This team is very selfless, and Maren leads that.”
McGinn, a junior, has embraced the leadership role she’s been given this season.
“Being a positive team leader is very important to me, and it’s helped me grow as a person. It’s taught me to be confident with myself and not second guess my decisions,” said McGinn.
“I’m able to help some of my younger teammates that might struggle in games or in practice. I can pick them up when they are down.”
McGinn and this year’s Comets have been sharing a court for a while.
“I really enjoy being with my teammates; they create such a good environment to be around,” said McGinn.
“Ten of us have been playing together since fifth grade, and we have so much fun together. I love seeing how much we’ve grown over the years.”
The team has had much to learn this year as they welcomed a new coaching staff, Lafountain and assistant coach Dylan Baker.
“I am enjoying the coaching staff; they are a great fit for our program,” said McGinn. “In practice, they push us every day to get better and to work hard, and when we play, I think it shows.”
In challenging games like the one against BHS, McGinn and the Comets have learned to press in for the win.
“Once we got settled down, our teamwork started to show, and we knew what we had to do,” said McGinn.
“Burlington forced us to step up our game-pace. We were surprised by that at first, but we settled into it. We refocused and play basketball like we knew how.”
McGinn’s mom Jennifer has been a source of support and inspiration over the years.
“My mom is always pushing me to do my best and telling me that I need to step up and play basketball, not be afraid, and have fun!” said McGinn. “She’s so supportive, and she’s the best!
The BFA crowd’s presence is also always appreciated.
“Our community has been so supportive,” said McGinn. “I hear the crowd, and the energy gets me pumped. “
“I’m looking forward to the rest of the games this season; I always get excited for game day!” said McGinn. “I love to compete, and I love to have fun. I think that’s the most important part of any sport.”