Makenna Hughes hit a 3-run Homer in the top of the first to ignite the BFA-St. Albans Comet’s offense in their 17-0 win over the Colchester Lakers on a Tuesday, May 16.
Molly Smith, Amelia Weber, and Ava Hutchins had hit consecutive singles for a 1-0 lead in the first, before Hughes blasted her first homer of the year over the center field fence. Hughes had another run-scoring single in the fourth. She ended the day 2 for 2 with a walk and a hit by pitch and four RBI.
Other offensive stars for the Comets were Cora Thomas, who hit her third homer of the season along with a double and a single with four RBI. Molly Smith went 3 for 3 with a double. Anna Smith, Bella Shuford, Alyssa Boudreau, and Grace Burnor all came off the bench for hits in the Comets eight-run seventh inning.
Sierra Yates started on the mound; she walked two and hit a batter to load the bases in the bottom of the first, but then struck out the next two batters to escape the Colchester threat. She pitched the first six innings and gave up only one hit and three walks while striking out 12 batters. Megan Gonyeau came in to pitch the seventh inning and struck out two and had a 1-2-3 inning,
The Comets play their fourth game in five days tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. when Mt. Mansfield comes to town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.