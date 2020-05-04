STOWE — The Make-A-Wish® All-Star Hockey Classic Committee announced the Vermont rosters for the 28th and 23rd Annual All-Star Hockey Classic games to benefit Make-A-Wish®.
At press time, a one-day practice and game event remains planned for the Stowe Arena on Saturday, June 27.
The Hockey Classic women’s game will face off at 4:00 p.m., and the men’s match will follow at 6:30 p.m. BFA’s Jeff Rouleau and Stowe High School’s Jeff Lively will coach the women’s team this year.
Derek Bartlett of Middlebury Union High School will head up the Vermont men’s coaching staff, to be assisted by Bryant Perry of Milton High and Eric Libardoni of Brattleboro Union.
The Classic showcases top high school (graduated) seniors from Vermont who face off against rival New Hampshire players.
All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish Vermont® has granted some 830 wishes since its inception in 1989, and the New Hampshire chapter has granted over 1600 wishes in the last 30 years. The Hockey Classic has raised almost $300,000 toward those wishes.
The Hockey Classic is underwritten by the generous support of Utility Services of Waterbury Center. The planning Committee offers special sponsorship opportunities and welcomes new volunteers.
Further information is available on the Hockey Classic website, www.allstarhockeyclassicvtnh.org.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17), free for children age 6 and under, and will be available at the door.
All-Star Hockey Classic Women’s Roster 2020Madeleine Hungerford: Goalie, BFA St. Albans
Chloe Rouleau: Defense, BFA St. Albans
Carolyn Perry: Forward, BFA St. Albans
Meghan Connor: Forward, BFA St. Albans
Hailey Savage: Forward, BFA St. Albans
Grace Adamczak: Forward, BFA St. Albans
All-Star Hockey Classic Men’s Roster 2020Dan Ellis; Goalie, BFA St. Albans
Jackson: Ehler Goalie, Milton High School
Dominic Liscinsky: Defense, BFA St. Albans
Kyle Gilbert: Defense, MVU
Parker Gratton: Forward, BFA St. Albans
Derek Nadeau: Forward, BFA St. Albans
Caden Hart: Forward, BFA St. Albans
Owen Perry: Forward, Milton High School