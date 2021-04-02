In a year filled with cancelations, it's good to get some good news! The Make A Wish All-Star Hockey Classic committee announced this week that Vermont is tentatively planning to host the 24th Women's and 29th Men's All-Star Hockey Classic at the Stowe arena on June 26, 2021. Teams are being selected by coaches from Vermont and New Hampshire, and there's hope that the Twin-State fundraising event will take place in 2021.
The organization will ensure that all Covid guidelines are followed in order to host a safe and fun event.
