The Bakersfield Country Club kicked off the 2021 tournament season with the annual Member/Member tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Jun 19 and 20. Each day, 43 teams in the field faced six holes of a Scramble format, six holes of Alternating Shots, and six holes of Best-Ball.
Father-son duos excel on Father's Day. Propelled by eight birdies in a six-under-par opening round of 65, Rob and Robbie Maher captured their third Member/Member title in four years. Paired with the duo of Chris Beloin, and James Wilkinson in the final round, Maher and Maher posted a second-round score of even-par which included two birdies, and two bogeys to finish the event with a two-day total of six-under-par. The Beloin/Wilkinson team followed their one-over-par opening round with a four-over-par round of 75 to finish the tournament in a tie for fourth place.
2020 Club Champion Boder Stephens, and son Kody Stephens fired a two-under-par Sunday round of 69 to finish the event at even par and solo second place. Ed and Gordon Kayfus finished at three-over-par for the event, and Guy and Tony Marchessault posted rounds of 74, 73 to finish the event at five-over-par.
The top four teams in the standings were father-son duos as the tournament concluded on Father’s Day Sunday.
