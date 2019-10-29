THETFORD — The BFA varsity cross country teams competed at States in Thetford on Saturday, posting some of the strongest times the program has seen in a while.
Senior, Riley Maher, led the boys varsity team, placing 13th overall and earning a trip to New Englands in Wickham Park, Manchester, CT, on November 9th. Maher becomes the first BFA runner to qualify for States since Nohea King qualified in 2008.
Maher and Ethan Mashtare led the pack for the BFA boys. Maher moved forward at the mile and slowly pulled away from the pack, going toe to toe for most of the race with CVU’s Caleb Nye.
Maher pulled away in the final meters to place 6th. Mashtare, who’d been battling illness, held onto the pack as long as he could finishing 23rd.
Maher and Mashtare both ran the best times they’d had at Thetford on Saturday.
Calvin Storms had his best race to date, placing 29th with his best Thetford time of 18:32. Jacob Tremblay, also battling illness, placed 44th in 19:17. BFA’s 5th and 6th runners, Matt Gonyeau and Alex Haag, placined 54th and 55th running 19:53 and 19:54 respectively.
The boys ended up 6th in Division 1, putting them 7th over-all, one place short of a trip to New England’s.
Both BFA teams were keeping a close watch on St. Johnsbury, the team that’s been on their heels throughout the regular season.
BFA’s pack of Caitlyn Dasaro, Calla Bourdeau, Tara Ditch, Lauren Kaye Garceau, and Lydia Hodgeman went to work right away on Saturday.
“They moved up through the pack, picking off runners from other teams and leaving the St. Johnsbury pack behind,” said Mashtare.
Bourdeau and Dasaro slowly closed in on the St. Johnsbury lead girls during the race while Iris Burns closed the gap on the St. Johnsbury pack to split them up and give BFA a two point victory over the Hilltoppers.
Senior Emma Menard also battled with the St. Johnsbury pack, finishing a strong 41st for BFA.
Mashtare noted that the 7th place finish over all by both teams was one of the strongest the program has had in years.