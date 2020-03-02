BOSTON, MA — Riley Maher and Ruthie Brueckner competed in the 2020 New England Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, MA, on February 29th.
Brueckner, a sophomore who runs for MVU, was competing in her third New England event. Saturday was her first time competing in New Englands for indoor track.
“The track at the Reggie Lewis Center was really big,” said Brueckner. “It was a 200-meter track instead of a 150 meter, but it makes the race easier because it’s easier to count the remaining laps.”
Brueckner competed in three events at New Englands, the 55-meter dash, the mile, and the 1,000 meters.
“It’s nice to be able to run with faster runners. It pushes me to go harder and push the pace.”
Brueckner attended the event with her family, including her sister Anna.
“Anna has run there before so she could help me. And my parents had also been down with her and with my brothers.”
Brueckner noted a few things she took away from the experience.
“I learned even more about how mental the race is. I won my heat in the mile, but during that heat, I had to tell myself to keep up and keep going. You can’t let it get to your head that someone has a faster time than you.”
Brueckner drew inspiration from another Vermont runner.
“I was thinking of Elle Purrier. I was in third the whole time drafting off of people. I tried kicking it in the same place she did in the mile at the Millrose Games,” said Brueckner.
Brueckner’s win in the heat was a notable accomplishment.
“I wasn’t expecting to win it, but I was hoping I could. I was seeded 23rd, going into the race, and I finished 13th.
“I was seven places away from Nationals; it’s a dream to get to Nationals, but if I put the time and hard work in, it seems more possible now. God got me through it; I gave it to Him before I ran!”
Riley Maher qualified for the 1-mile and the 2-mile but chose to run the 2-mile. This was Maher’s second time racing at New Englands for indoor track; he’s also been for outdoor track and cross country.
“It’s cool to go down to New Englands and see how fast the competition is. Some of the kids were running in the fours for the mile.”
Riley did the two-mile event for the first time at New Englands.
“I figured I’d give that a go, and put my focus on the two. I didn’t feel well, but I was surprised at how quickly I ran,” said Maher. “Overall, I was pleased with my result; it was the highest I’ve placed at a New England event.”
Maher also complimented Brueckner on her race.
“Hats off to Ruthie for winning her heat in the mile. The last two laps she was on this girl’s tail, and as the race was winding down, she was the one who pulled away and won the heat.”
Maher, a senior at BFA St. Albans, hopes his indoor success will lead to even greater success in the outdoor season.
I’m excited for the outdoor season. It’s my last one, and I want to see if I can run some fast times before college,” said Maher. “I’ve got my indoor times close to my outdoor times, and it’s hard to do that on an indoor track.”
Maher was grateful for the opportunity to represent his school and his state.
“It’s always a privilege, and I was thankful that I got to have that experience again.”