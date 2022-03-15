After sweeping the playdown in February, the U12 Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) team understood the assignment and completed it, earning a 6-2 victory over Stowe/Harwood in the U12 T3 Vermont State Championship game on March 5in Middlebury. The team is moving on to the Youth 12U T3 Regionals hosted by Harwood March 18-20. Gabriel Gates and Ryan Laroche each scored twice and had two assists. Maddux Gagne had a goal and assist. Parker Levick scored one goal. Brock Bushey, Logan Moulton and Xavier Cadieux each had an assist. Andrew Fournier made many great saves in net.
