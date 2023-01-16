The MAHA U-10 hockey team won the CSB Squirt Winter Classic this past weekend which was held at Cairn’s Arena. After losing by a goal to BAHA, the team went on to defeat SASA, CSB Red, and then Stowe to reach the finals against CSB White, who they shut out 10-0 to win the tournament.
featured
MAHA U-10 wins CSB Squirt Winter Classic!
Most Popular Stories
-
Home tour of the week: a distinctive blue house in the heart of St. Albans City
-
Bobwhites earn commanding win over Canton, Liam Wood tallies two goals and two assit
-
More housing for St. Albans? City sets goal for 200 more units
-
Luminary Ink stays in the family, becomes The Studio Collective
-
MAHA U-10 wins CSB Squirt Winter Classic!
Currently in Saint Albans
19°
Cloudy
19° / 10°
3 PM
20°
4 PM
20°
5 PM
20°
6 PM
21°
7 PM
20°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.