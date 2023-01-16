maha-10.jpg

From left to right: Coach Natalie Bruzzi, Ryland Daunais, Ryder Bruzzi, Bentley Grennon, Orin Godwin, Caine Butler, Aedan Kane, Ethan Scott, Coach Nichelle Grennon, and goalie Jackson White.

 Courtesy of Wynn Paradee

The MAHA U-10 hockey team won the CSB Squirt Winter Classic this past weekend which was held at Cairn’s Arena. After losing by a goal to BAHA, the team went on to defeat SASA, CSB Red, and then Stowe to reach the finals against CSB White, who they shut out 10-0 to win the tournament.

