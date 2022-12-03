The MAHA T3 14 U hockey team earned the win in their age group at the annual Connor Roberts Tournament at the Collins Perley Sports Complex over the last weekend of November.
The team’s coaches, Rick King, Randy Connelly, and Ed Whit, sent their thoughts on the team’s effort.
MAHA T3 U14 coaches: We are really proud of our team and their performance at this tournament! They showed resilience, determination, and depth of skill. We faced diverse talent, and we never gave up. We worked hard for the wins and came from behind serval times. We're a young and small in numbers Batman team, and we've worked hard in the early season. It takes a real team effort, and everyone stepped up. We would like to thank SASA and Connor Roberts family for a super tournament. It was a fun atmosphere for the players and spectators alike. It was well run, provided tough talent, and was a real tribute to the person Connor was. We’re looking forward to the rest of our season!
