On Saturday, April 23, the Missisquoi Ameture Hockey Association hosted an end of the year barbecue to celebrate a successful season of youth hockey. MAHA thanked the community for the many ways folks contributed to the program's success. A special thanks was extended to Progressive Auto, who went above and beyond offering to host and sponsor the entire event.
