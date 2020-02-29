ST. ALBANS — Maddie Hungerford and Macie Boissonneault, the dynamic duo in net for the Comets hockey team, have shared the net equally this season.
Their stats are so close, the Messenger Sports team agreed they should share an Athlete of the Week as well.
“We are fortunate we’ve had two outstanding goalies over the last few years, but most importantly, both Maddie and Macie are better people!
“They contribute to the team on and off the ice. Whether in net or cheering from the bench, they are helping us achieve our goals.
“Their relationship is unique, and the team is benefitting from their willingness to work together as they both strive to be the best they can be!
“Their partnership guides our team as we all work at helping each other be better hockey players and people!”
“The stats show how close they are and validate the work they both put in during practice every day. The entire team has full confidence in both goalies.
“These two goalies have put up some of the most consistent stats we have seen! It truly does not matter which goalie plays behind the team!”
Not only do the two girls work well on the ice for the Comets--they also give back to the hockey community.
“Both goalies have been fantastic about helping the young goaltenders playing for the SASA girls teams. They are already sharing the knowledge they have acquired from their BFA experience!”
Cioffi took the time to compliment each goalie individually. Hungerford, a senior, is playing her final year in net for the Comets.
“Maddie had one of the best games this year against Essex in the Pink Game. She was tracking the puck well and challenged the shooters all three periods,” said Cioffi.
“At a couple of moments during our penalty kill in the third period, she faced several close shots that stayed out of the net!”
Boissonneault, a junior, stood out in the team’s victory over the SeaLakers.
“Macie played well against the high scoring BCHS team. She, too, saw many shots while we were on the PK and faced some of the best offensive players we will see this year in Vermont.”
“They are eager to learn love to compete with one another during our sessions,” said Roxanne Douville-Handy, who works with the goalies. “And they are both great to work with.”
Maddie Hungerford, a senior and four-year starter for the Comets, is glad to know that Boissonneault has another year to play.
“She’s going to have a huge responsibility with the team next year when she’s a senior,” said Hungerford. “I’m confident in the team next year because she will be there. The Comets will be in good hands.”
“It’s great to share time with such a great person. This season was good preparation for next year,” said Boissonneault.
“When we split time, I get to play against the teams and get a feel for the teams. I will have a big role next year, and I feel pretty confident now.”
The girls agreed they’ve grown close this season.
“The game’s more enjoyable, and we can cheer each other on,” said Boissonneault. “And we can give each other feedback.”
The girls, both dedicated to the position, take time to improve their skills during the season, and they scout out their opponents to know what to expect.
“I appreciate her willingness to work her hardest,” said Boissonneault, of Hungerford. “I love her a person, and she brings up the mood in the locker room. She’s always happy, and she makes us better as a team.”
“I love Macie’s passion for hockey,” said Hungerford. “Her drive to do whatever she can for the team is strong, and she always pushes through.
“It’s great coming to practice, and knowing Macie is going to make me laugh,” said Hungerford.
“We have a really good relationship. We’re always joking around on the ice, and congratulating each other,” said Boissonneault.
When it comes to games they’ve played this year both, girls had a favorite.
Hungerford loved the Pink game played against Essex last week.
“I never experienced a Pink Game that intense. We had a good crowd, and we were working hard. Essex brought their A-game, and so did we,” said Hungerford. “I always love the games I have to work for. It’s so rewarding that way.”
Boissonneault reflected on the highly competitive SeaLakers game.
“The Colchester game was a favorite. We tied, but it was a very intense game, and I had a lot of shots,” said Boissonneault.
“I had to stay focused, pay attention, and be ready for everything. I had 35 saves and 38 shots in that game.
“They’ve always been a decent team, but they really stepped it up this year,” said Boissonneault.
“They’ve had this group since their freshman year, and they have one really solid line. We’ve kind of seen this coming.”
The girls are both looking forward to seeing what playoffs hold for the Comets. Boissonneault echoed Hugnerford’s thoughts on the most recent games against Essex.
“I hope we finish the season strong, just like we did at the Pink Game.”