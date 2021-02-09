Mackenzie Moore and Rhianna Sweeney: friends and opponents on the diamond

2019 DI softball title one to remember The 2019 title run was a wild ride for Franklin County. MVU (15-1) secured the No. 2 seed, while BFA St. Albans (12-3) landed at No. 4. Sarah Harvey of MVU, who’d go on to be named the 2019 Vermont Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, pitched the Thunderbirds through an incredible season. On the Comets’ side, May Gratton led the pitching staff, backed by a solid lineup of big bats, including Meghan Connor, who’d later be named 2020 Vermont Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. Connor broke three Comet batting records (103 hits, 113 RBI, and 23 home runs) as a junior in 2019. That spring, the Thunderbirds bested No. 15 North Country, No. 10 Rutland, and No. 3 Lyndon to earn their trip to Castleton. The Comets had a tougher route. After facing No. 13 Middlebury, they tackled No. 5 Mt. Anthony (a team that can never be underestimated due to their consistent success), and moved on to face No. 1 Essex. The thrilling upset at the Essex Hornets’ home field, launched the Comets to the championship game. In the title game, the powerhouse DI teams battled to the end before the Comets plated the winning run and earned the coveted trophy.
In-county DI rivals, the BFA St. Albans Comets and the MVU Thunderbirds softball teams faced off at Castleton University for the 2019 DI state title, won by the Comets.
Comets and Thunderbirds in the spring: MacKenzie Moore, a Comet, and Rhianna Sweeney, a Thunderbird, played against each other in that title game.
“When you think about the BFA/MVU rivalry, you think of the need to win, but we are really good friends, and we care about each other more than people would think,” said Sweeney.
Rockets in the summer: In the summer, the girls join forces and play for the Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball team, strengthening the bond of their long-lasting friendship.
The girls compete at the state’s highest level now, but they got their start as opponents on the Little League field.
“It’s always good to play against someone you know; it’s fun competition,” said Moore.
Since her Little League days, Sweeney has been a catcher.
“I’ll be catching, and she’ll be hitting, and she’ll always say something to me when she gets in the batter’s box. It’s a lot of fun,” said Sweeney.
What’s it like to meet as teammates after a season as opponents?
Sweeney: “We have the same mindset, and we understand each other. I’ll look at her on third base, and she’ll know what I’m going to say.”
Moore: “We have this ritual going up to the plate. I love the movie Finding Dorie, and we call it Noggin,’ where we hit our heads together. That ritual got us going, and the excitement would work its way through the whole team.”
What would you say in a scouting report on MacKenzie? “At MVU, we’d look out at the field and know where each player was. We’d always see Mack at third or first. She’s a big part of the defense because she’s good wherever she plays. She’s so tall; she can make the catch wherever she was.
“She’s a very consistent hitter, and we had to make sure our pitches were well placed so we could get her out.
“Mentally, she’s always the person to go to when you want to find happiness. If I come back after a strikeout, she’ll say something that puts a smile on my face. That’s the greatest thing ever. Sometimes she doesn’t’ have to say anything, just smile.”
What would you say in a scouting report on Rhianna? “Throughout the season when we’d discuss playing against MVU, one topic was always their catcher. Rhianna is aggressive with her throws, so you have to be careful with your lead on the bases. She can also hit the ball hard! We had to work to get her a pitch she couldn’t handle.
“She’s also mentally sound on the field. I’ve never seen her get discouraged or down. She moves onto the next play if she makes a mistake. In the dugout, she’s constantly cheering and wants what’s best for the team.”
Memories on the diamond: Sweeny: “After the Awareness Game at BFA in 2019, I remember running up to Mack and my other Rocket teammates; it was like we hadn’t seen each other forever!”
Moore: “I love our time together on the Rockets; I remember going out for a team meal and playing Crazy 8’s at Chili’s. On the drive back to the hotel, I spilled my milkshake on my white shorts.
“We laughed and had so much fun; we’d look at each other and just start laughing. We’d stay in hotel rooms, travel, play softball, adventure, and do new things together!”
How has your friend/opponent relationship strengthened you as a player? Sweeney: “Playing as opponents isn’t as hard on you when you lose. When you play teams you know, they encourage you even after you lose.”
Moore: “It’s bittersweet; you see someone you haven’t’ seen for a while. When you win, it’s great, but it’s just a game at the end of the day, and it won’t determine a friendship. After we won the state title game against MVU, I thought right away about how hard it was for them not to win.
“I hugged Rhianna after the game; I wanted her to feel the feeling of winning that championship because I know she loves the sport.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.