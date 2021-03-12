CRAFTSBURY - The BFA St. Albans Nordic teams competed in the 2021 Vermont Nordic State Tournament this week. The boys raced on Monday, March 8, and the girls raced on Wednesday, March 10.
This year, the State races were held in a new format due to health concerns associated with Covid. The races were separated by division and by gender to limit the size of the event.
"Generally, we would race one technique of 5 kilometers in the morning with a relay race that afternoon; a couple of days later, we would do the same thing but the other technique. This year athletes competed in both techniques with very little rest in between," explained BFA coach Michael Mashtare.
The races, both Classic and Skate, were reduced to 4 kilometers, and athletes raced, had an hour to cool down and refuel, and then raced the second event. Mashtare noted that the new format was not for the faint of heart.
"On both days, head coach Scott Magnan worked his magic and gave the team great kick wax for the Classic portion. Scott will try a minimum of eight wax combinations to see which has the best kick without interfering with maximum glide," said Mashtare.
"It's an important combination for any race, but especially for the state Championships, where places can be decided by fractions of a second.
In the boys' Classic race, junior Ethan Mashtare skied a solid race, placing 6th and becoming the first medal winner of the day. Mashtare's times had him among the front skiers the entire race, and he was only nine seconds out of 4th and 5th place.
Calvin Storms had his best Classic State race, narrowly missing the top ten by two seconds. Trouble with a pole strap probably cost him those two two seconds he needed. Jacob Tremblay had another strong day to place 15th, two seconds behind Storms and only four seconds out of the top ten.
First-year skier, freshman Porter Hurteau, was BFA's final scoring skier and had a fine first State Championship placing 48th.
"All four of our these guys stepped up and had their best races of the season and possibly their high school careers, a great way for them to end their high school ski racing," said Mashtare.
In the skate race, Tremblay finished 8th, only 10 seconds out of third place to become BFA's second medalist of the day. Storms, who was originally placed incorrectly, placed in 9th place to become the third BFA skier to earn a medal on the day. Storm's would end up just 10 seconds out of 4th and 5th place. Mashtare skied a strong second race and placed 16th.
"The team has put themselves in a position to be in the conversation among the best in the state again next year with their 5th place finish; all four scoring members return next year, and many young athletes are looking to contribute next year as well," said Mashtare.
The girls competed on Wednesday, and while the warm sunshine made for a nice day out, it complicated waxing.
"The warm weather is tough for waxing and getting the structure of the skis just right for maximum glide through the wet, slow snow. Once again, Coach Magnan was on top of both, and the girls had fantastic days," said Mashtare.
"Lydia Hodgeman had an outstanding day to be BFA's only double medalist in the Championship this year. Lydia loves climbing hills, so the courses at Craftsbury were much to her liking."
In the Classic race, Hodgeman placed 6th, only 7 seconds out of 5th place. In the Skate race, she placed 8th only, 4 seconds out of 6th.
"We have a nice group of returning skiers and young skiers to join them next year to see if we can improve on our 6th place team finish," said Masthare.
Thank you to Michael Mashtare for the photos and details on the 2021 Nordic season.
