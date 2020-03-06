ST. ALBANS — Lydia Hodgeman, a member of the BFA St. Albans Nordic team, has been tearing it up this season, and with two more years to compete as a varsity skier, she will be one to watch.
Coach Scott Magnan has worked with Hodgeman for two years at the varsity level and during her time in junior high.
“Lydia is a very focused and organized individual. She’s results-driven and likes to see results for the work she puts in. The drive that she has makes her very easy to coach.”
Magnan also coached Hodgeman’s brother, Brook, when he was competing for BFA St. Albans.
“They were a great brother-sister combo; they enjoyed their year together and didn’t take it for granted,” said Magnan. “It speaks to their character.”
This weekend Hodgeman will be racing with some of the top Vermont skiers as part of the U16 New England team, a prestigious honor that she’s worked hard to earn.
“She’s setting herself up for success. The Eastern Cup races are a bridge. The best regional skiers at any age level compete at this event against each other and within their age groups.
“Lydia has had some top ten results in her age group at the Eastern Cup level, and she’s still an underclassman,” said Magnan. “Vermont is usually the best team in New England and one of the better ski states in the nation.”
In the regular season, Hodgman went undefeated at home, earning wins in the Classic and Freestyle events; last weekend, she competed in the Vermont Nordic State Championship.
“The talent pool on the women’s side in Vermont is of national caliber,” said Magnan. “The DII freestyle champ has a worldwide ranking.
“Lydia’s finish at 6th in DI was impressive when you consider the level of competition. There are some college-bound athletes that she’s competing against who will compete on the National and World level.”
“Vermont skiing is excellent. At the world level, Vermont won an Olympic gold medal at the last Olympics, and that inspired a lot of women, especially.”
This year, the Nordic Skate race at the state championships was one of Hodgeman’s favorites.
“In the skate race, I felt strong and finished 6th on a hilly course. I like the hills,” said Hodgeman. “I feel like I get power when I go up hill. I get a burst of energy and can pass people. You need a strong mindset for hills.”
Hodgeman credits her brother and one of her Nordic coaches for helping her gain interest and excel at the sport.
“Brook and I were alpine skiers for a long time. When I saw him pick up Nordic and be so successful, I wanted to try it.
“I love that Nordic is a life long sport. Perry Bland, an assistant coach on our BFA team, is in his 70s, and he’s still skiing. I want to be like him when I grow up.
“Perry has helped me a lot with my Classic form--he’s always giving me advice and helping me be as fast as possible. Scott does everything--coaches, waxes, and grooms,” said Hodgeman.
“I respect that he’s so dedicated and takes so much time out of his life to get things ready. He cares so much about us and works so hard to help us succeed.
“Mike Mashtare is also my running coach; he helped me overcome my fear of competing. I’d be worried before my start, and it would mess up my performance. He helped me be more mentally strong.”
Her teammates are also a big part of her enjoyment of the sport.
“I love their positivity every day; everyone is happy to be outside and be together--to share the memories and moments and make it fun.”
Chris Hodgeman, Lydia’s dad, has been a big help as well. He helps her wax her skis and get ready for race days.
“He started to learn when Brook started to ski, and he’s learned a lot over the years,” said Hodgeman with a chuckle.
Currently, Hodgeman is ranked 10th in New England for the U16 age group. She has already competed in 30 races this season, including the New England Qualifier, where she placed fourth in the U16 skate race.
Over the next two weekends, she will race at both the U16 and U18 levels for the Vermont team.
“The more competition, the better! When you ski against people who are faster than you, it gives you a chance to improve yourself. I go out and do the best I can!”
Hodgeman is grateful for the success she’s enjoyed as an underclassman.
“It gives me a lot of hope for my future. Some people don’t start Nordic until their senior year; I’m grateful that I had my brother to encourage me to start early.