MONTGOMERY — Lydia Bowen, of Enosburg Falls Junior and Senior High School, has been reaping the rewards of her off-season work.
Bowen earned the Lamoille Holiday Tournament MVP award after the Hornets won the tournament.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Bowen candidly. “I was lucky enough to get some wide-open shots, and they were effective at the end.”
Bowen and the Hornets also excelled on the other side of the ball.
“Our defense played really well together; we were looking for players who didn’t have the ball and trying to keep them from getting the pass and the open look.”
The Hornets beat Lamoille in the championship game of the tournament, but the semi-final win was just as valuable.
“Last year we lost to Peoples,” said Bowen. “It was one of the few games we lost last year, so we really wanted to come out and try our best to win.”
Bowen and the group of girls on the varsity basketball team are very close.
“We’ve been playing together since the fifth grade in AAU,” said Bowen. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we’re always talking to each other about what we need to work on.”
This is Bowen’s second year playing for Gary Geddes and the Enosburg girls’ varsity coaching staff.
“The coaches are awesome. They really care about us as a team and about our well being as people,” said Bowen.
Bowen’s offensive and defensive success this season has been earned in practice, in games, and in the off-season.
“I was more prepared this year than in previous years,” said Bowen. “I went to the gym three or four times a week in the offseason and shot with my mom and my grandfather.”
“My mom, Kristina Bowen, played basketball and my grandfather, Allen ‘Penny’ Demar really enjoys the game,” said Bowen.
“He’s always giving me tips after the game. He also sets goals for me and has taught me to set goals for myself. I set goals for rebounds, and many times I reach the goals. It really helps.
“My family gives me a lot of support, and that means a lot to me.”
This year, Bowen is sharing her varsity basketball experience with her sister Allison, a freshman.
“We played summer league together,” said Bowen. “We talk to each other about games and what we could work on in practice.”
Enosburg’s new defense has been a standout for Bowen this year.
“Coach Gary came up with it, and it’s really fun. We get a lot of steals and a lot of fast breaks from it, and that gives us confidence. It’s been a fun year.”
Enosburg is well known for its excellent fan base, and Bowen noted she always appreciates the support.
“I work at the golf course in Enosburg; some of the guys come in and know that I’m number 10,” said Bowen. “They come to the games even though they don’t have anyone on the team.”
“The student section is always great. We love it when the stands are full. It’s special to be part of something big.”
Bowen’s positive attitude and work ethic have not gone unnoticed by the Enosburg coaching staff.
“Lydia has worked hard on her shot over the years; she’s become one of the better shooters on the team,” said Geddes. “She also drives hard to the basket, making her an even bigger threat.
“But the most improvement I’ve seen in her game has been on the defensive end. Lydia has worked hard to become a good on-the-ball defender. She anticipates well and has become an aggressive defender.”
“At the Lamoille Tournament, Lydia hit some big threes to get us going in both games and contributed on defense as well, coming up with some steals leading to her team’s fast break baskets.”
Geddes spoke highly of Bowen as an individual, noting the strengths she brings to the team.
“Lydia is like this team: unselfish and always putting the team ahead of her own personal goals. She is always positive, either with the players on the court or cheering them on from the bench.
“She is always will give 100% to whatever I ask,” said Geddes. “She’s a pleasure to coach.”