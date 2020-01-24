SHELDON — Matt Luneau spends a portion of every day in a training ritual that’s been a part of his routine for decades.
He shoots baskets in the spacious, vaulted ceilinged room, its walls lined with newspaper clippings, complete with a regulation hoop and a scoreboard.
He even keeps a book of every session, including the personal records he’s set for pull up jump shots.
“I try to see how many I can hit in five minutes,” said Luneau with a smile. “No one has broken my record, people have tried and come very close...”
The game of basketball has been a hallmark of Luneau’s life for decades.
He’s assisted and recruited for Division I college teams like Syracuse, Sienna, and the University of Vermont.
He’s seen the game played by elite athletes, but he’s also been part of building high school teams.
In Enosburg, he led the Hornet boys to the first state championship win in school history.
Currently, Luneau is serving as head coach of the Clinton Community College men’s basketball program.
And all that success got its start in Franklin County.
When he was 11 years old, Luneau met a man at a basketball camp who would influence him for the next forty years: Jim Bashaw.
“I am always thinking of him and what he would do and think,” said Luneau. “Jim’s love for basketball and the fundamentals were a major influence on me. That’s been a big part of my coaching.”
Years after Luneau played for Bashaw in middle school, he leaned on him for advice as an adult.
“Jim was the assistant coach for Keith Cieplicki at UVM just before I assisted for Cieplicki,” said Luneau.
“I remember going over to Jim’s house and talking with him about coaching. I remember him saying that coaching at the high school level gave more time with the family.”
Bashaw was true to his words. He left his collegiate coaching career to lead the BFA girls’ basketball program and raise his family.
Years later, when Luneau left Syracuse, he kept Bashaw’s words and example close to his heart.
“I was at Syracuse for nine years, coaching in the ACC. The money was great, and there were lots of perks,” said Luneau, “but I was on the road recruiting all the time, and I wasn’t around the family as much as I should have been.”
Luneau was running basketball camps at Enosburg when positions came open for boys’ basketball coach and P.E. teacher.
“I spent five wonderful years there with the basketball program and with my family,” said Luneau.
As his fifth year ended, Luneau decided he wanted to pursue coaching at the collegiate level once again.
He spent a year assisting at Clinton Community College, and a year at Johnson State College (NVU Johnson), his alma mater.
When the head coaching position opened at Clinton, Luneau was hired to fill the vacancy. He also took up a position as a P.E. teacher at MVU.
“MVU has played a major part in that. I had great coaches in Jim Bashaw and Jay Hartman--and Larry Tremblay, and Joe Maley. I’m thankful for MVU and what it’s meant to me,” said Luneau. “I’ve always been proud of MVU and thankful for the MVU community.”
Taking the job at MVU has brought Luneau back in time. Luneau attended MVU as a student, and he began his coaching career at the middle school level at MVU.
“I had so much fun coaching there, that I knew I wanted to coach the rest of my life,” said Luneau. “I still feel that way.”
“It also brings me back to when I was a kid there,” said Luneau. “I think of Jim Bashaw all the time; he was my middle school basketball coach.”
John Raleigh, who was in high school while Luneau was in middle school, also stood out as a role model at MVU.
Luneau recalled doing all he could as a kid to emulate Raleigh.
“He bought a weight vest; I bought a weight vest. He bought a weighted jump rope; I bought a weighted jump rope,” said Luneau, smiling.
“I’m always thinking about Jim and John, but now that I’m back at MVU, I’m thinking about them more than ever,” said Luneau. “John and Jim were tremendous influences on my life in sports.”
As a basketball player, John did two things every time he got the ball, according to Luneau.
“When he went up for a basket, he pump-faked and got fouled all the time. It was always a finish and a foul! I’ve never seen anything like it in 30 years of coaching.”
“I also watched John Raleigh get stronger, physically, and when players get stronger, they get better. He had incredible determination to be the best he could be.”
“He wasn’t the fastest or the most athletic, but he had this body that he turned into something strong, and it starts with a strong mind,” said Luneau. “He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around a lot of DI athletes.”
Luneau shook his head as he contemplated the strategies he saw Raleigh implementing 40 years ago.
“I coached 15 years of DI college basketball where they had strength and conditioning coaches, some who’d been strength trainers in the NBA. They’re doing things John was doing 40 years ago.”
“My teams lift religiously, and always have, because of John’s influence.”
Luneau’s time coaching at Enosburg brought him in touch with another player who will forever be in his mind: Brandon Gleason.
“Brandon was an incredibly special person,” said Luneau.
Glenn Heald, who was a cousin of Luneau’s, also comes to his mind often.
“I’m always thinking of Glen when it comes to BFA and local sports,” said Luneau. “He had so much love and enthusiasm for people and sports. That’s how I need to be and how people should be.”
Bashaw, Raleigh, Gleason, and Heald have all passed over the years, but they are not forgotten.
“I feel an obligation to carry on what I know of them because it’s nothing but positive stuff for others to receive.”
“These men, what they stood for and who they were, they were special people, and I feel blessed to have known them,” said Luneau, pausing, “and maybe to touch someone in the way they touched me.”
Basketball has always been a family affair with the Luneaus. Even today, his wife Ilze is integral to Matt’s basketball coaching career.
“She is my assistant coach, and we go recruiting together,” said Luneau with a smile. “The girls have even come recruiting with me.”
Luneau has brought his coaching strategy with him to Clinton County.
“My time in Enosburg was a major influence on me--learning my basketball style--my beliefs and philosophies. I use those every day at Clinton,” said Luneau.
“Winning will be determined by playing great defense and taking care of the ball. It’s not about more elaborate schemes or details--just focus on the basics: offensively, take good shots and take care of the ball. Defensively--give them nothing easy.”
Luneau still uses the same goal system he set in Enosburg: 12 turnovers equals a line, also called a suicide, unless you win.
If the man you’re defending beats you from the perimeter to score a layup, that’s also a line.
“It’s all about achieving those goals. You reach them--you get a reward. You don’t; there are consequences--that’s real life.”
When asked what he loves about the game of basketball, Luneau smiled and thought for a moment.
“I love everything about the game. I’m amazed at what we can achieve as individuals, as physical bodies, and as teams--it’s remarkable.
Luneau recalled one of the biggest losses of his career--when Enosburg fell to Lyndon in the 2016 semifinal game.
“We were in the championship game in 2015. In 2016, we had a nice lead at half time, but we struggled in the second half,” said Luneau, “and we ended up losing the game.”
“I still remember talking to one of my players, Evan Doe, and telling him that the loss was not as devastating it could have been because I love the process, and I love the team.”
“I love working toward that goal as a team and the competitiveness of it all. I love the sport of basketball,” said Luneau, “and I think it’s the best sport.”
As the interview drew to a close, Luneau reflected on his pre-teen years in Sheldon.
“I remember going outside to shoot hoops in the backyard in the winter and the summer,” said Luneau. “I played hard every day, by myself competitively, intensely--always doing something.”
“At night, I’d turn on the outside light and keep working. I’ve gotten a little older and a little slower, but the obsession has not slowed down.
“But as great as basketball is and as great as coaching is, family comes first.
“There are times I long for the success I enjoyed at Syracuse, but I can hear Jim saying, ‘Okay, you’re not winning as many games as you want, but you’ve got your family and your community. What more could you ask for?’”