Freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra led the way for the BFA-St. Albans girls cross country team on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Essex Invitational. Running in her first high school 5K she ran a huge PR, just missing a sub-21-minute race and placing 9th. She was the first freshman across the finish line, and her time puts her number two on the BFA Top 10 times list for the Essex Tree Farm course, behind only Loghan Hughes. Ruby Dasaro ran a 22:02 to place her number 10 on the BFA Top 10 list for the Tree Farm course, and Lauren Kate Garceau was the next finisher for the team with freshman Marie DeSorgher, also running a PR and Elora Menard closing out the scoring for the team. Maya Frost and Kate Storms rounded out the varsity team.
Porter Hurteau went out and ran with some of the best in Vermont to place sixth and put himself number six on the BFA Top 10 times list for the Tree Farm course. Teddy Tremblay had a 4-minute improvement over his 2021 time to place 16th as the second 10th grader across the finish line. Will Hughes ran a strong race to place 31st, with freshmen Jacoby Soter and Toby Hurteau placing 60th and 66th, respectively, closing out the scoring for us, both running PR's and just missing breaking the 20-minute mark. Brayden Vincent and Carter Veronneau rounded out the varsity for us.
Results
JV Girls: Lila Dumont 60th 30:16, Kiley Baker 71st 32:44 PR, Lily Foisy 75th 35:21, Lilith Johnson 76th 36:41 PR, Ava Dumont 78th 37:29. Team placed 7th.
JV Boys: Taro Ditch 66th 22:49, Tanner Dalley 72nd 23:16, Adam Kavanaugh 78th 23:31 PR, Ethan Barbieri 95th 25:50 PR, Landon Corrigan 101st 26:20 PR, Noah Lavigne 102nd 26:38 PR, Rowan McVicar 111th 30:30 PR Team Placed 9th.
Varsity Girls: Kaitlyn Lumbra 9th 21:02 PR, Ruby Dasaro 28th 22:02, Lauren Kate Garceau 31st 22:02, Marie DeSorgher 62nd 26:30 PR, Elora Menard 67th 26:58, Maya Frost 78th 28:15, Kate Storms 85th 30:20.
When to watch: BFA-St. Albans cross country will race at Hard'ack next Saturday for the BHS Invite. Varsity girls race at 3:30 p.m. and boys at 4:00 p.m.
