Bruzzi with an eagle: The League witnessed it’s first eagle on Thursday as Luke Bruzzi drove the par 4 fourth hole by hitting a hybrid over the trees to within 15 feet of the pin and then making the putt. Teammate Bennie Wolfe, who was +4.5, along with Natalie Hardy and Cameron Choiniere comprised the first place team this week as they were +7.5. Choiniere needed to par his last hole to finish on the plus side. He hit a great pitch shot from above the hole on #1 and then putted to about 2 inches for the par.
Top individual effort was turned in by Sawyer Bentley as he was +6. He made points on every hole, including a birdie on #4. He ended up with 15 points. Madison Derosia also turned in a solid effort as she was +3.5 on the day.
Teams: 18 juniors competed making up 5 teams in the inaugural junior league at EFCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.