ENOSBURG — An opportunity to play four more years of a beloved sport isn’t always easy to come by; on Thursday, October 1, Kam Lovelette signed a letter of intent to play with the Colby Sawyer Chargers.
“I’ve wanted to play in college since I was in Little League. Just signing this paper and getting it finalized is pretty nice,” said Lovelette.
Lovelette extended thanks to his parents Heather and Brad, and his coaches Jim Neidlinger and Rodney Burns.
Burns and Neidlinger were present at the signing, along with Enosburg Athletic Director Anthony Sorrentino.
“The success is a testament to the programs and the coaches that we have here. It allows kids to really set their goals and work toward them,” said Sorrentino.
Sorrentino, new to the AD position, recalled meeting Kam over the summer.
“He’d be down at the field with a bucket of balls tossing by himself during the week. That goes to show how determined he is and how hard he’s worked. This is well deserved.”
Burns, who coached Lovelette at Enosburg, was pleased to see another Hornet baseball player go on to a college career.
“Coaching, you always want your athletes to play at the next level, and to see it happen is quite amazing,” said Burns.
“It was great to be here today for the signing, and I think Coby Sawyer will be a great fit for him.”
Bases Loaded founder and coach Jim Neidlinger coached Lovelette in the summer with the Bulldogs.
“We continue to build on the higher levels of play, but it’s the kids who are doing the work. We’re guiding them along the way,” said Neidlinger, “but you have to have a desire and love for the game to get you to the point where you can be qualified to play at the college level.”