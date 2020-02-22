RICHFORD — Jamie St. Pierre pointed to a row of lockers in the Richford High School hallway, just past the main office door.
“Elle’s locker was right down there,” said Jamie with a smile, “and mine was just a few doors down.”
Jamie St. Pierre and Elle Purrier, who are engaged to be married this fall, began dating at RJSHS.
“I asked her to the prom my freshman year,” explained Jamie. “Richford High School is so small that the freshman get to go to the prom. There wouldn’t be a prom if all the classes couldn’t go!”
That first date set the stage for a relationship that has weathered four years of high school, four years at separate colleges, and now a pro-running career and a farming business.
The two knew each other long before high school; they met as seven-year-old kids on the 4H circuit showing dairy cows.
“Elle was always very serious about competing. I was excited to spend the night at the Field Days and see the tractor pull! It showed in our results,” said St. Pierre laughing heartily. “Elle was always the front of the class, and I was in the back!”
“Whether she’s showing cows, in the pedal pull, arm wrestling, or in the skillet toss, she was always very competitive and excelled and worked hard.”
Annie and Charlie Purrier, Elle’s parents, may never have guessed their daughter would be breaking world records on the professional running circuit, but they aren’t surprised to see her success.
The Purriers traveled to St. Simon’s Island in Georgia on a family vacation years ago.
“Elle asked her father if he wanted to race, and he agreed. She beat him on the beach,” said Annie. “Charlie will say that was the point where he knew she was going to do something.
“She’s always liked to run, but she will tell you that she didn’t know how much she loved running until now.”
“When she started running in high school, she loved the races, but she didn’t love all of the practices,” said Jamie. “As she’s grown in her running career, it’s become more of a part of her life, and she enjoys it more.”
Success has boosted Purrier to stardom in the running world, but it’s not without sacrifice.
“It’s hard on Elle and Jamie because they have to be a part. It’s not ideal, but they do a very good job balancing it,” said Annie.
“There aren’t a lot of good things that don’t take sacrifice and effort,” said Jamie wisely. “It’s been challenging, but we both enjoy what we’re doing, and we work hard.”
While Elle runs for a living, Jamie works on his family farm. His schedule and hers don’t allow for a lot of free time, but Jamie has no intention of holding back his bride-to-be.
“I want Elle to run as long as she can and break as many records as she can,” said Jamie. “We both enjoy Franklin County and farming, and she is looking forward to being here when her running career is done.
“These haven’t been easy decisions to make, and we couldn’t have made them without the support of our families.”
Annie noted that the toughest part for her and Charlie rests in the work they have at home on the family’s dairy farm.
“We have commitments at home, but those commitments are very important to Elle as well. She wants her animals,” said Annie.
Newspaper headlines paint a glamorous picture of Elle as she races through finish line tape, but there’s a lot she leaves behind in Vermont.
“She misses out on extra time with her niece and nephews, time in our home and with our dog Maya; with her job and her commitment to be at the level she is, she travels a lot,” said Jamie.
Everything from nutrition, to sleep, to hydration is a challenge. On race days, Elle carefully plans her meals to maximize her potential.
“She should be sponsored by oatmeal,” said Jamie, chuckling. “She eats a lot of oatmeal--with Vermont maple syrup, of course!”
The daughter of dairy farmers, Elle has not forsaken her milk.
“She sees all the value of dairy products and really enjoys them,” said Jamie.
The training, nutrition, and sacrifices have paid big dividends this year. The record-breaking win at the Millrose Games brought Elle’s career to a whole new level.
“I was with Elle a couple of days after her race, and at random times it would bounce into her mind. It hit her again--what she had accomplished and how amazing it is,” said Jamie.
“She’s really been working on her confidence, and I think as she’s had more of these races where she realizes she can race against, and beat, the best of the best, that helps her in the middle of a race.”
Jamie recalled a conversation he had with the Richford cross country coach Andrew Hathaway years ago.
“He explained to me that Elle was excelling in every manner he measured her in. I think back to that conversation a lot because there are many times that she’s training with others and getting better results,” said Jamie.
“It’s a combination of eating right, never cutting corners in training, and her competitiveness. When others are petering out at the end of a workout, she’s hammering it out to the end.”
Annie recalled Elle’s UNH coach, Robert Hoppler, complimenting Elle’s Richford coaches on their work with her.
“They never burned her out,” said Annie. “She’s a natural, but she’s also been well taken care of.”
Hoppler handled Elle in the same way--carefully monitoring her training to ensure she didn’t ‘burn out.’
“I think part of her continued success came because no one was selfish enough that they wanted her to do the best under them,” said Jamie. “Her coaches focused on her well being first.”
Even now, at New Balance, Elle’s coaches are looking out for her. They ensure she is physically prepared for races, but they also keep an eye on her mental health--ensuring that she gets to come home and spend time with the ones she loves.
“She enjoys relaxing and seeing her family. She helps out with chores and visits her nieces and nephews,” said Jamie.
“Missing the family stuff bugs her,” said Annie.
Back in Boston, Elle works with her coach Mark Coogan, a former Olympian.
“Mark has a perspective Elle hasn’t seen in a coach yet,” explained Jamie. “He has been a really big part of building her confidence.
“When she started running with him, he would encourage her and tell her she could break records and be at the Olympics someday.”
Annie and Jamie both spoke of races they’ve enjoyed this year as Elle has pursued her professional career. The Purriers travel to the Boston races, and Jamie even made his way to Doha.
“Doha was a great experience, and the Fifth Avenue Mile was another one that stands out,” said Jamie.
Both of them are looking forward to the upcoming Olympic Trials.
“That’s been the peak for her. She made the world team this past year, which was a step past that, but being an Olympic year, it has a lot of significance.”
Jamie and Annie smiled as they spoke of Elle’s loyalty and dedication to her running and her family.
“She sticks by her family and her friends. She’s not going to dive on you; that’s just Elle,” said Annie.
They also smiled as they spoke about her tenacity.
“You didn’t ever want to tell Elle she couldn’t do something when she was a kid,” said Annie, smiling. “Even back in the pedal pull. She had so much determination as a child.
“Elle was born to run,” said Annie, “and her determination gets her places. Her ability to run gets her there quickly--but her determination gets her there.”