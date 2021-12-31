Winter hiking can be daunting if you haven't done it, but it can be as pleasant as a summer outing if you prepare. The key? Planning, equipment, and great company! On Monday, after a weekend of Christmas festivities, my son David, his wife Amanda and their two dogs, Marcy and Lincoln, drove to New York for a hike up Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain. I had an evening game and it was press day, so I knew we'd need something that would get me out and back quickly; this hike was the perfect outing.
There are plenty of small mountains in the Adirondacks. When I think of hiking in New York, I think of the High Peaks, but plenty of hikes don't require full crampons and years of winter hiking experience. And if you're going to hike with dogs, it's nice to find a place you know they can go without having to tackle ice flows and high winds.
Poke-O-Moonshine mountain is right off the interstate in Lewis, NY, and while it's a very popular summer hike, the crowds thin out when the leaves fall. This hike is just short and gentle enough that it still sees a good amount of traffic in the winter, so if you'd rather not spend lots of time finding a route, it's perfect! Even after fresh snow, the blue-blazed trail was well marked, and we followed it easily as we made our way to the summit.
Two trails lead to the summit of Poke-O-Moonshine; we chose the Observer's Trail, which gave us a more extended outing and a gentler climb. The trail passed two streams (dogs love that), two ponds, a lean-to, and the remains of the observer's cabin. We took a detour to a beautiful lookout that gave us views of the valley below.
Who doesn't love a fire tower? The ledgy summit of Poke-O-Moonshine usually provides hikers with extensive views of the Adirondack High Peaks, and for those not scared of heights, the fire tower would give a 360-degree view that includes Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains, or so I hear. When we reached the summit, clouds limited our views to the valley below. A trip up the tower required removing our microspikes, and honestly, knowing I'd freeze my hands off for views of gray clouds wasn't that appealing. Still, just knowing there's a fire tower on the summit always makes a lower elevation hike more fun.
Winter brings a unique beauty to the trails, even on a cloudy day. For those who've read my column, you know I'm a shameless view hound, but cloudy days are a little easier for me to swallow in the winter. It's hard not to enjoy fresh snow and frosty branches, and when you get above tree line or out in the open and see the frosted trees below and around you, you can't help but stare in wonder.
