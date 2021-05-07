ST. ALBANS — Coming off an impressive 23-0 victory over Colchester earlier this week, the Comets lacrosse team’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders, routing St. Johnsbury 15-7 Friday afternoon.
The Hilltoppers’ kicked off the scoring, jumping to an early 1-0 lead. Comet Loghan Hughes responded at 16:32 with a tally of her own, then followed it up 30 seconds later, netting her second of the game on a backhand shot.
St. Johnsbury found the back of BFA’s goal twice by 13:04 into the half, retaking control of the game. Reeling, the Comets called a timeout, a move that proved to work as BFA took to the field with more patience and poise when in possession of the ball.
Hughes potted her hattrick goal at the 7:05 mark to tie the game, and Emma Bapp ripped a beautiful shot into the upper right corner of St. Johnsbury’s net to give the Comets a 4-3 lead heading into halftime.
With Hughes heating up and the Comets finding their game, the offensive production for BFA more than tripled in the second half, outscoring the Hilltoppers 11-4. Hughes led the way, scoring 8 goals, 1 assist, and 9 points by the time the dust settled, something that didn’t seem to surprise Comets head coach Mary Pipes.
“That’s just par for the course; you can expect a good game from her (Hughes) every time. Once she finds the back of the net, there’s no stopping her.”
Hughes herself seemed to be surprised by the goal total, but humbly credited her teammates for the offensive success.
“Draw control is huge; if you control the draws, you can control the game. Sophie (Zemianek) did a great job with that; she won almost every draw, and if not, it was right to me or right to Jodie (Gratton). I think that was huge, as well as possession, and getting quality shots rather than quantity.”
Coach Pipes also noted Zemianek’s strong play and spoke to why the offense exploded in the second half rather than earlier in the game.
“We were controlling the ball and possession but trying to attack too soon. If you attack too soon, the defense can track you. We talked about moving the ball and making the defense move. Once we were able to do that we were able to make our drives and cuts to the net for a shot.”
In all, six Comets found their way on to the score sheet and will be looking to continue this stretch of dominant play when they face Spaulding on Tuesday.
