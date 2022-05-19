Tuesday, May 17 was much cooler weather for athletes and many took the opportunity to achieve new PR's. Here are a few of the bigger ones: Lauryn Johnson started the PR charge in the second running event of the day, 100m hurdles placing third in 19.43 and then ran to another PR in the 300m hurdles placing fourth in a new PR 54.98. Loghan Hughes would take the track a couple events later with a mission–to qualify for Outdoor Nationals. Loghan quickly went to the front with an aggressive pace and continued to pull away as no one else could stay with the torrid pace. Loghan crossed the finish line (4:37.96 PR, School Record) with a new personal best, improving on her own school record with a time that not only qualified her for Nationals, but a time that made her one of only 10 Vermont girls who have ever broken 4:40 in the 1500m. Calvin Storms took the track right after Loghan; he took the same approach and went right to the front and pushed the pace. Calvin would win in a new PR time of 4:08.02, a 6-second improvement. A couple of events later Ethan Mashtare would run a big PR in the 400m. Racing from the first heat, he would go out at a sprint and hold that pace to run a 51.37. A 2-second improvement off his personal best. Will Hughes ran to a big PR in the 800m to place third in 2:05.37, a 3-second improvement. Porter Hurteau had a 16" improvement in the javelin with a throw of 115' 5.75", a throw that qualified him for States.
Loghan Hughes Qualifies for Outdoor Nationals; BFA St. Albans track and field athletes compete in Essex
