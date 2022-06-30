On June 30, 2022, Loghan Hughes was crowned the first BFA-St. Albans Gatorade Vermont Track and Field Athlete of the Year for her outstanding accomplishments in the 2022 outdoor track and field season.
This year marks the 37th year the award has been handed out, and Hughes earned her honors in a field full of excellent competitors.
The award recognizes athletic excellence and holds high academic achievement standards and exemplary character on and off the field; qualities Hughes demonstrated throughout the season.
Receiving the state award qualifies Hughes as a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July.
In season, Hughes won the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter runs at the Division 1 state meet and led the Comets to a ninth-place finish as a team. Hughes’ winning time of 4:35.55 in the 1,500 ranked No. 31 in the nation among prep competitors in 2022 at the time of her selection. Her victory in the 2-mile run in the Rising Stars division at New Balance Nationals Outdoor (10:55.21) ranked No. 60 in the country.
Hughes' accomplishments aren't limited to track and field. She is a two-time All-American lacrosse player and a member of the Hope Happens Here Club, which spreads awareness of mental health around the school and throughout the community. She's also volunteered at the Franklin County Humane Society and as part of multiple community service initiatives through her school’s Rotary International Interact Club.
According to the press release sent from Gatorade, Hughes' left an impact on her competitors and their coaches.
“Loghan had an incredible season, especially when you look at her improvement from last year,” said Bill Eschholz, head coach of Mount Mansfield Union High. “Loghan would lead her races from start to finish. She went out, took control, and controlled the tempo and pace of each race.”
In the classroom, Hughes maintained a 3.90 GPA while playing four sports, including two in the spring season. She's signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at the University of Connecticut in the fall of 2022.
Hughes joins recent Gatorade Vermont Girls Track & Field Players of the Year Jada Diamond (2020-21, Mount Mansfield Union High School), Rebecca Crosier (2019-20, Mount Anthony Union High School), Ella Whitman (2018-19, Champlain Valley Union High School), and Molly McCreedy (2017-18, U-32 High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
