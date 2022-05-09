ST. ALBANS - The BFA Comets lacrosse team grabbed an 18-10 victory over the visiting MMU Cougars in their seventh game of the season on Monday, May 9. Heading into the contest, Loghan Hughes had accumulated 238 points in her varsity lacrosse career- just two points shy of breaking the Comet program’s all-time points record set by Leilani King (229). King’s record no longer stood 46 seconds into the game.
Goals number 168 and 169 for Hughes came in quick succession to give BFA an early lead and made the senior the all-time leading scorer.
“Yeah I guess so!” said Hughes when asked if she set out on a mission to break the record. “I think my team was there to support me by feeding me the ball. It was good to get it out of the way early; that way it’s not a big deal at the end of the game.”
Hughes on what setting the record means to her:
“I think it’s just the start of something big in our program. We have so many girls under me who are just going to come up and break my record in a couple of years. It's definitely about feeding off of that momentum; we’ve got good scorers coming so the future of Comet lacrosse is looking really strong. I’m just happy to be the start of something like that.”
Comets' Coach Mary Pipes on Hughes:
“It’s super exciting. It’s only been two and a half years and she’s already breaking that record. It’s kind of a sad thing because it would’ve been nice to let her have another year and see what she would’ve done with it.”
Coach Pipes on what sets Hughes apart and allows her to be successful:
“Footwork. She has the best footwork out there. She’s also got a right and a left hand, and she works hard at it. This is not something that comes naturally; she works and works and works at it.”
Jodie Gratton kept the ball rolling for the Comets with a goal just over a minute later, then MMU mounted a response at 22:46 to make it 3-1. What happened next became a theme throughout the game, the Cougars would score and BFA would answer with a goal of their own, usually within a minute or less of MMU’s tally.
At the halftime break, the Comets held a commanding 12-6 lead and continued to pour it on by outscoring their opponents 6-4 through the remainder of the game.
Adi Hughes (4G, 1A) and Sophie Zemianek (2G, 3A) led the Comets’ scoring. Jodie Gratton recorded a hattrick. Caroline Bliss (2G), Amber Poquette (1G, 1A), Kayleigh Brannon (1G), and Annika Fersing (1G) wrapped the scoring for BFA. Loghan Hughes’ four goals in the game brought her career point total up to 232 (171 G, 61 A).
