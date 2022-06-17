Loghan-Nationals.jpg

Congratulations to Loghan Hughes on becoming BFA St. Albans' first national champion!

 Mike Mashtare

Loghan Hughes ran a 10:55.21 in the 2-mile in the Rising Stars Division of the New Balance Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday, June 17 to take first place and become the first National Champion at BFA-St. Albans! 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation