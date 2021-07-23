On July 22, local youth had the opportunity to try out mountain biking at a clinic co-hosted and led by volunteers from St. Albans Recreation and the (FCMTBC) Franklin County Mountain Biking Club at Hard’ack Hill. Forty riders ages 8-18, came out for the clinic which was a resounding success.
Mountain Biking is one of the fastest growing sports in the state, and availability of loaner bikes from LocalMotion allowed youth without a mountain bike to try it out, many for the first time in their lives.
Making the most of local trails and instructors: Hard’ack/Aldis Hill is a 200+ acre recreation area, with some 6 miles of trails, and pump-track for all abilities and ages. Introduction of bike skills were facilitated by games such as “Noodle Bike Limbo”, “Slowest Wins”, “Plank Ride & Skinnies”, “Bunny Hop” over the obstacle giving everyone the basics. This was followed by a ride on the “Pump Track” located half- way up the ski hill, and then an adrenaline producing trail ride on the Hard’ack lower trails. Riders learned about techniques such as “Light Hands-Heavy Feet”, “Attack Body Position” for balance, Front braking, shifting anticipation, and turning.
“We were thrilled how motivated the kids were to try new skills, and push themselves to learn a new sport. We are considering how we might encourage and help more young people to get on a bike, no matter what their background or resources, to get healthy, and have fun together. They also can get involved in maintaining and building sustainable trails as a way of giving back to their community,” said organizer and FCMTBC President, Andy Crossman.
“Having bikes available from LocalMotion and making this event free for all was also a great way to get kids on bikes that have never been on one before, or don’t have one at home. It was great to see the range of skill levels and the excitement and happiness the kids had when they were riding and getting better. I hope this event lights a spark in some of the kids to pursue mountain biking and look forward to the opportunity to hold more clinics with the help of Franklin Country Mountain Bike Club,” said Rec Dept Program Manager Andrew Gratton.
One of the young riders said it was a “chance to try something new so he could get out there with his dad riding and to be outdoors.”
A poll showed equal votes for “Most Fun” between the pump track, single track trail, speed run down Hard’ack, and the Skills Games.
Afterwards, a number of the parents and kids asked when the next clinic would be held. The FCMTBC is considering launching a youth club in the future, and is planning to host another clinic in the fall for interested riders.
