Anthony Labor
Messenger Sports Writer
The BFA-St. Albans girls basketball team has a juggernaut of a schedule starting next week. Starting on Tuesday, they will play at CVU (Tuesday), host St. Johnsbury (Friday) and travel to Essex (Feb. 4). Those three teams hold a combined record of 24-4 and combine with the Comets to make up the top four spots in the Div. I standings. All three games should be hard-fought battles and the Comets will certainly be tested, especially against CVU (10-0) and St. Johnsbury (7-2), who have played each other in the past three state championships. The Comets are very deep with all of their players seeing substantial floor time in every game and contributing. Caitlyn Dasaro has obviously made a name for herself bringing a lot of energy to the floor on both sides of the ball. Maren McGinn and MacKenzie Moore are both threats in the post and to bring down a good amount of rebounds every game. And after seeing the game against South Burlington, I was very impressed with the play of Alexis Kittell and everything she did from running the offense and seeing the floor to finding her teammates in good spots and adding to the team’s suffocating defense. You know coach Paul LaFountain will have his team ready for these three games and it should make for a fun week in Div. I girls basketball to see how everything shakes out.
Wynn Paradee
Messenger Sports Writer
On the MVU girls hockey side, I think the last three games of the season will tell how well the team does in the postseason. Middlebury is probably the strongest in Tier 2, BFA the strongest in Tier 1, and Spaulding is playing like they should be in Tier 1 but is easily the strongest in Tier 3. It’s that time of the season when everything is in place and the special teams more often than not decide the close games. All are on the road. They don’t necessarily have to win them, but have to play sound defensive hockey if they want to get to Gutterson.
Robbie Maher
Messenger Sports Writer
Despite a commanding 9-1 win over South Burlington on Saturday night, coach Toby Ducolon’s Bobwhite hockey team has been largely inconsistent for much of the 2019-20 campaign. For that reason, their upcoming stretch that will see them square off against Rutland (2-6-1), Spaulding (7-1), and Rice (7-2) will be a good indicator for as to where BFA stands. Unlike in years past where they have rolled through their regular season schedule, the Bobwhites have looked particularly vulnerable this season thanks in part to an unpredictable offensive attack. Being blanked on the scoreboard three times in their losses to Essex, Spaulding, and Stowe is a major concern for the Bobwhites as those three aforementioned teams all reside at the top end of the Division I standings. BFA’s 6-3 record currently has them slated as the fourth best team record wise in DI, in order to ensure they don’t drift down in the standings, the Bobwhites will need to find ways to score against equally talented teams.
Bryce Bachelder,
Northwest Access TV sports commentator
This is Franklin County. There is a long tradition of a specific competition that much of the area looks forward to every year. Obviously, I am talking about… the 2020 Arnold Open of the Word Axe Throwing League! Just kidding. There’s only one obvious answer, in my opinion: BFA vs MVU boys basketball on Tuesday, January 28th at 7:00 at MVU. The last two meetings have been sights to behold. Last February at BFA we got to enjoy a rare shootout. BFA’s Taylor Yates and Logan Tobin scored 30 and 20 points respectively, and MVU’s Ethan Creller scored a jaw-dropping 40. That’s 90 combined points between three players, a total that most teams would feel good about.
And let’s not forget one of the all-time great MVU/BFA matchups that took place a mere month ago at BFA. With 7.6 seconds left, MVU’s Patrick Walker tied the game at the free throw line to, what we all thought, send the game to overtime. But on the final possession, Kam Dunsmore broke MVU’s press and shoveled the ball to Nick Voyer who laid the ball in as time expired to give BFA the literal last second win. So what’s going to happen this time? Who knows! Overall, I think MVU has a better team this year with a real chance to go to Barre Auditorium. But when it’s a BFA/MVU game, anything can happen. (And as a shameless plug, Northwest Access TV will be showing the game live on Facebook.)