comets vs rice

The Comet hockey team lines up for the national anthem at Rice High School on Saturday, Dec. 21.

 By Cathy Boissonneault

In yesterday's paper, the Messenger mistakenly credited O'Brien with the OT goal in the Comet hockey article. O'Brien actually had the first goal and the assist on Parker's goal. Parker had the assist on O'Brien's goal and scored the OT goal.

