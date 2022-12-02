On Saturday, Nov. 26, the University of Vermont Catamounts men's soccer team earned a 3-0 win over UCLA in the NCAA D1 tournament; they face No. 3 Syracuse in the Elite Eight on Saturday, Dec. 3. Fans from Franklin County and throughout the state traveled to support the home team.
Saturday's game is the second time in the program's history that the UVM Catamounts men's soccer team has reached the NCAA quarterfinals, the first coming in 1989 when they lost to Rutgers.
Enjoy these reactions from kids, coaches, and fans.
Q&A with UVM soccer fans
Randy Chadburn: Vermont soccer official and high school and college coach
What quality stood out to you most about UVM's play against UCLA? UVM's back line and the goalkeeping were outstanding. They played fearlessly and with a togetherness that provided them with a shut-out win against an extremely strong UCLA side.
What two thoughts come to mind about the upcoming quarterfinal match? I watched the last Syracuse game online, and it's anyone's game; I like our chances! One area of concern is that Syracuse was playing on a grass field and it was in pretty bad shape.
What does this run mean to Vermont soccer fans? A season like this is a great source of pride for the state. This team replicates many of the positive values of Vermont; the passion and work rate are certainly a couple that stand out.
Michelle (Wilcox) Colby: Enosburg High School and Lyndon State College soccer alum and Hall of Fame Player, assistant coach; she and her daughters Arianna (8) and Elaina (9) attended the game.
Michelle:
What does it mean to you as a Vermont athlete to see UVM soccer enjoy this success? I grew up in Vermont and became a fan of athletes from DI programs like UCLA, Duke, Washington, and UNC. To witness a university of that caliber coming to Vermont and watch the UVM Men’s soccer program come out with a dominating performance on their home turf is surreal and a testament to their program’s level of success and athlete’s development.
What does it mean to you to see your kids interact with UVM college sports? The girls love meeting the UVM athletes and become a little starstruck when they shake their hands. Games like this can instill a love of the game in youth and see interest grow for soccer in Vermont.
What do you like about this UVM team? They're fun to watch and have a nice complement of players. The players did a great job interacting with the kids and fans, making it special for all the kids there.
Arianna and Elaina Colby:
What was your favorite part of watching the UVM vs. UCLA game? Arianna: Seeing them work together was fun, and my favorite player is Max Murray!
Elaina: We were really excited when UVM scored! It was cool because we were in the front row.
What did you learn from the game?
Arianna: I learned that if you arent close to each other, you can pass better.
Elaina: Defense is key to stopping goals, to move quickly when you have the ball, and to spread out, and that you need to work hard, have courage, and trust in God you can reach your goals.
The Orosz family: Michele Orosz of Georgia, VT, and her kids Noah and Peyton attended the UVM game on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Noah and Peyton Orosz:
What did you enjoy the most about watching the UVM team beat UCLA last weekend?
Noah: the goals
Peyton: the bicycle kick
Was that the biggest crowd you've seen at a soccer game?
Peyton: yes, it was crazy, especially at the end when they rushed the field.
Noah: yes, it was awesome.
Michele Orosz:
What did you enjoy most about seeing your kids watch such an incredible game in such a big moment? It was really memorable; the kids got Rally to sign their towels, and a player signed a UVM shirt Noah won at a previous game. It’s great seeing the players interact with the kids that look up to them.
Charlie Barton: Charlie Barton, a UVM soccer alum, Class of 1989
What will you remember most from the game between your alma mater and UCLA? Last Saturday, I had a reason to be with friends, family, and people associated with soccer I haven’t seen for a long time and have a two-hour party watching a team I had played for just over 30 years ago beat UCLA 3-0 to advance to the elite 8! Thank you for your hard work, UVM men’s soccer! You opened the floodgate of school spirit and pride for thousands to enjoy!
What's next? UVM travels to Syracuse to take on the No. 3 seed on Saturday, Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.