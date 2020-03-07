LEBANON, NH – Four local football players were named to the roster of the 67th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Noah Brock, a defensive back from BFA Fairfax was selected. Running back/linebacker Dominic Liscinsky, defensive back Clayton McAllister, and line backer Nick Voyer were selected from BFA St. Albans.
The classic football game will be held on August 1, 2020, at the newly named Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University with kickoff at 5:30.
Rich Alercio, head coach of the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers, will coach the Vermont team, and the New Hampshire team will be coached by Tarek Rothe, head coach at Alvirne High School.
Both teams and coaches met on Sunday, March 8, 2020, for the first time.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Hospitals for Crippled and Burned Children. In its first 66 years, the game has raised nearly five million dollars.
The Bowl Game is one of 30 Shrine Games played every year across the country. The Twin State game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont, Cairo (Rutland) and Mt. Sinai (Montpelier)