GEORGIA - Tommy Waltz from Georgia, VT, is set to compete in two major upcoming bass fishing tournaments based on his top finishes in regional events this summer. Representing Vermont in the B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Divisional held on the St. Lawrence River in Waddington, NY, from June 22-24, Waltz finished 12th overall out of 240 anglers from 12 states. Targeting smallmouth bass holding on large boulders at the mouth of Lake Ontario, 80 miles from takeoff, Waltz’s three-day total weight for 12 fish (anglers were restricted to four fish limits each day) was 56 pounds and 12 ounces and included the event's overall largest individual bass, a 6 pound 9-ounce fish.
With his top finish, he'll be one of fifty anglers in the country to fish the 2022 B.A.S.S. national championship held on Pickwick Lake in Florence, AL, from November 9-11.
Waltz will also compete in the Major League Fishing Bass Federation national championship in February of 2023 after winning the recent TBF national semifinal event held on Lake Champlain on September 10-11 in Ticonderoga, NY.
Due to heavy winds preventing most of the field from making the long run north to more productive water, Waltz focused on shallow rock piles that small schools of largemouth bass were using to feed on crayfish close to the southern end of the lake's launch site. His two-day total for 10 fish was 33 pounds 8 ounces and was good enough to take the top spot overall.
Q&A with Tom Waltz
How did you get into tournament bass fishing? I've always loved to fish, and growing up next to Lake Champlain, my parents (Ted and Catherine) made sure I could go whenever I wanted to (which was all the time). In grade school, I started following the professional fishing events on tv and always thought it looked like the coolest thing ever. After college, I lived in Boston for four years, and after starting to get burnt out of city life, I bought a bass boat that I kept in Vermont and started fishing tournaments all over the Northeast. I had no idea what I was doing and did terribly, but it was a blast and made me realize how much I missed being home. I moved back to Vermont and have been competing to various degrees for around 15 years now.
What do you like about the sport of bass fishing? Aside from just enjoying fishing and the outdoors, tournament bass fishing adds an element of competition that is pretty addictive. I played sports on some level through college, so it fills a void for me in that aspect.
What's changed over the years you have been competing? I think change is constant when you're talking about fishing tournaments on bodies of water like Lake Champlain. Every year things can be drastically different due to lake level, aquatic vegetation growth, and forage base. Ten years ago, you really couldn't compete unless you were targeting largemouth in shallow grass beds down in the southern end of the lake; now, the northern end smallmouth bass out deep are much larger and typically produce the winning weights.
What are some common questions you're asked about fishing bass tournaments? It's a niche hobby, so I think a lot of people have no idea what it entails. Here are some pretty typical ones:
"Do you just use worms?" Only artificial lures are actually allowed in tournaments. I pretty much have a garage full.
"Do you eat the fish?" As much as I love seafood, no, you don't eat the fish. They're released back into the lake after the weigh-in. In fact, any fish brought to weigh in that is not alive results in a substantial weight penalty which is why the boats are required to be equipped with aerated live wells.
"Wouldn't be easy to cheat? Tether a stringer of fish somewhere before the tournament and go to it?" The events have two divisions: boater and non-boater (boaters fish from the front while non-boaters fish on the back deck). Random pairings assign non-boaters to boaters, so you always have someone with you to prevent any type of cheating.
"Isn't it really all luck?" There is definitely a small element of luck when you're talking about fishing in general. However, when you're tournament bass fishing, luck plays a relatively small role considering, in most cases, you're targeting a five-fish limit. While it may seem like anyone can randomly catch a good-sized bass, to compete in these tournaments, you need to do that multiple times over the course of a day(s). A lot goes into learning about seasonal patterns and feeding habits of bass to locate and generate the bites needed to be successful consistently.
"How fast is your boat?" Fast. Top end is in the low 70s, and with a tournament day typically capped at eight hours (there are penalties for being late for designated weigh-in times), you often need that type of speed to maximize your fishing day. I'll wear an old hockey helmet with a face shield if I'm making long runs at high speeds so I'm not picking bugs out of my teeth later.
"What's the biggest bass you've caught?" A 6.82 pound largemouth on Lake Champlain.
"I don't own a boat; how can I start getting involved in tournaments?" You don't need a boat to enter these events in the non-boater division. In fact, many competitors start as non-boaters to help with the learning curve before they become boaters. My best advice is to contact either of the main Vermont tournament organizations--The Vermont Bass Nation https://www.facebook.com/VTBASSNation/ or the Vermont Bass Federation https://www.facebook.com/vtbassfed/
"Do you drink beer while you fish?" No drinking is allowed in tournaments. To be honest, there are some days when they're not biting, and I wish it was.
