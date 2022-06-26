June 24
Champlain remained undefeated, topping Northeast 12-2.
June 25
The 8/10 year teams played at Georgia Beach with Champlain besting Fairfax 10-0 in four innings. Irie Shedd of Champlain had 12 strike outs. Browns River beat Northwest 17-16 in six innings.
The 10/12 year old teams played at John R. Raleigh III Memorial Field in Swanton. Northeast beat Northwest 15-11.
June 26
