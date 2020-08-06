FRANKLIN COUNTY — This summer, the U14 Vermont Rockets and the U14 Storm faced off on the softball diamond; for quite a few of the girls, it was the first time they’d been opponents in a summer season.
In previous summers, the girls joined forces, playing on Missisquoi Little League District teams that enjoyed incredible success.
The girls won three district titles and two state championships. They traveled to Pennsylvania to the 9-10 Little League Regional Tournament in 2017.
They also traveled to Connecticut for the 11-12 Little League Regional Tournament.
The summer of 2020 brought significant changes for athletic programs. The Rockets and the Storm, both travel teams, canceled out-of-state travel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For the girls, that meant they’d get to see a lot of one another as in-state contests took the place of travel ball.
“My daughter Ruby and Grace Burnor have played together since they were four years old, and they are now 14,” said Candace Dasaro, assistant coach of the U14 Rockets.
“With everything that went on with missing their final middle school softball season, it was great to see these travel teams work to make an internal Vermont travel schedule.”
Dasaro coached some of the girls for a decade; having the opportunity to join them on the Rockets was a gift.
“I was thrilled to help out as a coach; it’s a real privilege,” said Dasaro.
When the Rockets play the Storm, Dasaro coaches against girls she’s coached in the past.
“When I get to play against the girls on the other team, it’s good to see them,” said Dasaro.
“They are still teammates at heart, and they will always have those experiences playing together in Little League. They care for each other and cheer for each other; I think that makes Vermont softball special.”
Players, coaches, parents, and umpires are all adjusting to the regulations and restrictions put in place during the pandemic.
“The girls love to play, and they will do whatever they need to do to keep playing,” said Dasaro.
“When the girls start playing, they forget about all the little things that have had to be changed. Everyone is so grateful to be playing.”
Dasaro spent 13 years as a coach before joining the Rockets staff this summer.
“When I found out we’d have some games, I was thrilled to be back on the ballfield and practicing with the girls.
“We have been able to have these in-state, tournament-style weekends where they’ve been playing the same team twice on Saturday and the twice on Sunday,” said Dasaro.
“In a regular Rockets’ season, we’d have only played the Storm at our home Rockets’ tournament, so it’s been nice that these girls who’ve played together for so long have been able to play against each
other more. It was really fun to watch them compete against each other.”
Dasaro assists U14 Rockets coaches, Emily Harvey and Autumn Gratton, two young women who played for the Rockets during high school.
“We’ve got veterans like me and girls who are playing in college, and these younger girls have such a fresh high school perspective,” said Dasaro.
“I love that the Rockets bring these younger girls to be female role models for the players.”
While the 2020 season is an unusual one, it’s a testament to the Vermont Rockets program’s longevity and determination.
“The Rockets have an amazing legacy. This would have been their 26th year. We have girls whose mothers used to play with the team. It’s a great thing to be part of as a parent, a coach, and a player.”
Reflecting on the time she’s spent coaching in Franklin County, Dasaro had a smile in her voice.
“I always say I’m the luckiest woman because I’ve had the opportunity to coach kids for so many years,” said Dasaro.
“I see kids in high school that I’ve coached in Little League. Regardless of what team they’re on, all the kids I’ve coached are still ‘my kids.’”