ST. ALBANS — The Franklin County Little League Baseball and Softball season wrapped up last week after providing local kids with a schedule full of summer ball games.
Messenger Sports caught two games on Wednesday, August 12th, capturing the action between the St. Albans Orioles and Missisquoi 1 Majors baseball teams at Rotary Park and the St. Albans Mets Majors softball hosted Missisquoi 1 at the Bay Park.
In the Orioles vs. Missisquoi game, the pitchers were keeping bats quiet. The score held at 1-0, until the Orioles tied the game in the third.
Parents and grandparents expressed relief and pleasure that the kids had the opportunity to play this summer.
On the field, the players cheered each other on and offered friendly tidbits of advice. Kids in the area on the sidelines marked off for players chatted about batting averages and positioning and even about the upcoming school year.
It was just what you’d expect at a baseball game, even in uncertain times.