DSC_6590_paper.jpg

Dominick Liscinsky along with his parents Rob and Mary, his trainer Dan Randall and StrikeZone Academy Owner Dan French.

ST. ALBANS — Dominic Liscinsky, a three-sport athlete at BFA St. Albans, signed a Letter of Commitment to SUNY Cobleskill, in Cobleskill, NY, where he will study Wildlife Management and play baseball. Along with his parents Rob and Mary, he is joined by his trainer Dan Randall and StrikeZone Academy Owner Dan French.

Tags

Recommended for you